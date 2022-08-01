Great Falls man allegedly had inappropriate contact with one girl, raped another

CRIME NEWS, POLICE CAR, FOR ONLINE

A mother’s discovery of an inappropriate relationship with her daughter led police to find that the man had allegedly raped another girl on multiple occasions.

Police have charged Wiley Charles Jefferson with two counts of sexual intercourse without consent (the Montana statute for rape) and one count of sexual abuse of children.

The following is taken directly from charging documents. The defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty.

On July 25, police were investigating an inappropriate relationship between Jefferson, 44, and a 14-year-old girl. The affidavit does not state that the relationship was sexual in nature, although the girl did allegedly send Jefferson suggestive, but not nude, photos. Their contact had been going on for approximately two years.

The relationship was discovered by the girl’s mother, who found concerning text messages on her daughter’s phone.

When police interviewed the girl, she said she knows Jefferson through a friend, who is also 14.

She said Jefferson added her on Snapchat when she was in 6th grade and told police “…he wasn’t creepy at all until like this year, maybe two months ago.”

The girl said she would ask Jefferson to get her food and drinks from McDonald’s, and he began asking for hugs and kisses in return. She also said Jefferson had begun calling her “babe” and “honey” and asked her to call him “sugar daddy.”

The girl reportedly admitted to sending Jefferson suggestive photos on Snapchat, which Jefferson allegedly saved. She said Jefferson blocked her on Snapchat after her mother discovered their communication and called the police.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to contact the girl’s friend who knew Jefferson.

During forensic interviews with police, the girl disclosed that Jefferson had been sexually abusing her for more than a year, including multiple occasions of rape.

Jefferson has prior convictions in Illinois for possession of a firearm and domestic battery. He has prior Montana convictions for assault and DUI. In 2016, he was charged with rape and pleaded guilty. He received a three-year deferred sentence, which was discharged in 2019.

Jefferson is currently in the Cascade County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls man accused of inappropriate contact, rape