Great Falls man charged with police impersonation, sexual assault

An isolated parking area off Giant Springs Road.

A Great Falls man has been arrested and charged with three felonies after allegedly impersonating an undercover police officer, and then using the lie to force a woman into having sex with him.

Rudy Aremando Rodriguez, 31, has been charged with two counts of Sexual Intercourse Without Consent and one count of Impersonation of a Public Servant, all felonies. Rodriguez is currently being held at the Cascade County Detention Center on a $202,500 bond.

“On January 18, 2023, at 1:02 AM, Great Falls Police Department officers responded to 3701 Giant Springs Road in Great Falls, Cascade County, Montana regarding a naked female,” a Great Falls Police Department news releases state. “The incident involved injuries to a male and female, a vehicle in a ditch and a sexual assault. In addition, it was reported the male involved had impersonated a Great Falls police officer.”

Both Rodriguez and the female were transported to Benefis Health System to evaluate their injuries. A GFPD officer interviewed the woman who stated she had contacted Rodriguez earlier in the night asking if he could give her a ride to her father’s house.

Instead of taking the victim to her father’s house, Rodriguez allegedly took her to a local convenience store where he purchased two bottles of whisky, which he then forced the female victim to consume. Rodriguez then allegedly went through a fast-food drive-through before driving to an isolated pullout along Giant Springs Road where he parked.

“The Defendant (Rodriguez) told (the victim) that he was a police officer with the Great Falls Police Department and that he was assigned to the drug task force,” a court affidavit states. “The Defendant said he would get (the victim) in trouble with his superiors unless she agreed to have sex with him.”

“The Defendant (Rodriguez) repeatedly told (the victim) that he was a police officer and (the victim) was afraid of the Defendant and what he could do to her,” the affidavit continues. “(The victim) believed that she would be arrested if she did not have sex with him. (She) advised that all of the Defendant’s sexual advances were unwanted.”

“After the incident, (the victim) said that she put his pickup truck in reverse and drove it off the road into the coulee,” the affidavit states. “The vehicle crashed and (the victim) left the pickup, while nude, and hiked up the road where she was located by deputies.”

The investigating officer also interviewed Rodriguez, who allegedly told the officer that the sex in his pickup truck was consensual.

The GFPD has specifically stated that Rudy Rodriguez is not and never has been a police officer in Great Falls or Cascade County.

“There's no truth to it," said GFPD Public Information Officer Tony Munkres. “Rodriguez is not, and never has been, an employee of Great Falls Police Department. Cascade County Sheriff/Coroner's Office”

According to the Cascade County Attorney's Office, Rodriguez has an active warrant out of Hildago, Texas for possession of marijuana from 2018. Rodriguez was previously federally charged with Illegal entry into the United States in 2009, which shows no disposition.

Rodriguez is implicated in another concerning incident that occurred five weeks ago. According to Munkres, Rodriguez was identified in a call on January 12, 2023, as a suspect who may have used his vehicle “to follow a juvenile female who was driving her vehicle on 10th Ave South.”

According to Munkres, Rodriguez has not been charged in the Jan. 12 incident, but the case has been forwarded to the Great Falls City Attorney’s Office for review.

If convicted on all felony charges Rodriguez faces a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and a $100,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls man impersonating undercover cop charged with sex crimes