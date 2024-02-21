Great Falls man charged in Taco Bell shooting that injured an employee

Officers with the Great Falls Police Department's High Risk Unit stage in front of a house on 9th Ave. S. Tuesday morning, where a shooting suspect was thought to be hiding

A Great Falls man has been arrested and charged with felony assault with a weapon following an early morning shooting on Tuesday, which ended after a nightlong police standoff in central Great Falls neighborhood.

Peyton Arthur Vaughn, 21, was arrested Tuesday and is now in custody at the Cascade County Detention Center, a Great Falls Police Department news release states. The GFPD is no longer looking for additional suspects.

The most recent police news release adds detail to the events leading to the shooting in the Taco Bell parking lot at 19th Street and 10th Ave. South.

Shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday the Great Falls/Cascade County 911 Center received a call reporting a man had been shot at the Taco Bell parking lot in the 1900 block of 10th Ave. S. When police arrived they found a 24-year-old Great Falls man who had been shot and was lying near the front doors of the restaurant.

The victim was an employee at Taco Bell and had been working the night shift at the time he was shot. He was taken by ambulance to the Benefis Emergency Department where he underwent emergency surgery. The victim is now listed as being in stable condition.

According to the GFPD news release states the conflict began when a group of rowdy drive-thru customers was refused service for being unruly with restaurant staff.

"The gunshot victim knew the group of customers and was attempting to address their concerns outside in the parking lot when a firearm was brandished and used to shoot the victim," the release states.

Roughly two hours after responding to the shooting, police investigators were directed to a home on the 1600 block of 9th Ave. S., directly behind the 10th Ave. Burger King. GFPD Lt. Doug Mahlum said Tuesday, "the address is not foreign to us. We've been here before."

At around 3 a.m. police arrived at the residence in force, including GFPD’s High Risk Unit (HRU). Police made contact with three individuals inside the home. Those three persons surrendered to police peacefully and were detained for questioning.

"Once our patrol officers got there they established a perimeter so no one could get in or get out of the home without being asked to," said Mahlum. “Once our HRU team was on scene the began to give them commands and they just surrendered themselves from the home. There was nothing other than we asked them to come out and they did."

"At that time we did not know who our actual shooter was," explained Mahlum. "The three people that voluntarily came out of the house said he (Vaughn) wasn't there, but we can't just take their word for it. Often times the people we detain are going to lie to us, they're going to be evasive. We didn't know if he was still hiding in the home, we didn't know if he would be waiting in ambush. Those are all things that we have to consider when we're there. We have to run our processes."

The process of clearing the house of any potential fugitives or other hazards was slow and methodical. For more than six hours HRU officers in full tactical gear surrounded the residence, periodically deploying tear gas and stun grenades to try and flush out anyone who might be hiding there. A surveillance drone buzzed steadily overhead, and traffic was blocked from the 9th Ave S. intersection for more than six hours.

Shortly after 9 a.m. GFPD announced it had cleared the house on 9th Ave. S. and began shutting down police operations there. At nearly the same time GFPD received a call from Vaughn.

"He was apprehended out of a vehicle in the Fox Farm area,” Mahlum said. "We were able to find where he was at and he was cooperative with us."

He added that the three other people police detained early Tuesday have all been released.

"I don't know if additional charges are coming," Mahlum said of the three people detained, "but they were not charged for their involvement with the actual assault with a weapon. If there would have been probable cause yesterday for that they certainly would have been charged."

