Great Falls man wounded in alleged home shooting; police investigating

Authorities on Sunday are investigating an alleged shooting at a home on the 200 block of 16th Avenue South, according to the Great Falls Police Department.

Police responded to a report of a shooting at the residence at 7:20 a.m. Sunday and reportedly found a male with “at least one” gunshot wound, according to GFPD.

The man was transported to the hospital, but an update on his condition was not immediately available.

Police have identified but not located a person of interest in the alleged shooting.

The names of those involved are not being released by GFPD on Sunday.

If you have information on the incident, GFPD asks that you contact Detective Anthony Munkres at 406-781-8909 and leave a message.

Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls police investigating home shooting