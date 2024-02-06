Great Falls park expansion pauses as EPA, state agency weigh asbestos concerns

PATERSON — Construction on the expansion of the Great Falls National Historical Park has paused during the winter as government officials hold private meetings about the dangers posed by asbestos in nearby industrial ruins.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency has said the park expansion will create “an unacceptable risk” because the ruins could collapse and result in “a catastrophic release” of asbestos. Federal officials are pushing to delay the opening of the new park area.

But Mayor Andre Sayegh, who sees the national park as crucial to Paterson’s revitalization, has been pushing for the $7.9 milllion expansion to open in the spring.

What does the NJDEP say?

New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection has been slow to take a position on whether the expansion would put park visitors in danger. The state agency took more than two weeks to respond when Paterson Press asked about the risks cited by federal environmental officials.

The DEP eventually issued a statement in the last week of January, saying it is “aware of concerns regarding the structural integrity of buildings and soil contamination at the Allied Textile Printing site,” which is where the ruins containing asbestos are.

“Specifically, the Department is aware that the potential release and migration of airborne asbestos may increase as structurally compromised buildings at the ATP property continue to deteriorate over time, or a building collapse occurs,” said the DEP statement.

The state environmental agency said it does not regulate asbestos but relies on the EPA’s expertise regarding the toxic substance.

“The Department supports EPA efforts to address contamination issues, in accordance with all state and federal regulations, including those that are protective of both public health and historic preservation,” the state agency said.

What does the EPA say?

EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia and Sayegh spoke last month about the situation. Federal officials called the conversation “productive,” and the mayor’s staff said it was a “constructive dialogue.”

“EPA looks forward to continuing to partner with the city to make progress,” said the federal agency’s press office.

Sayegh’s staff said the mayor expects to have another meeting with the EPA’s Garcia next week.

Meanwhile, the National Park Service said it “values the safety of residents, visitors and employees above all else.”

“NPS will work cooperatively and fully with both EPA and the city of Paterson towards a safe, positive resolution,” said parks spokesperson John Harlan Warren.

Joe Malinconico is editor of Paterson Press. Email: editor@patersonpress.com

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ Great Falls expansion paused amid asbestos worries