Great Falls police in armed standoff Monday at home on 1st Avenue North

Great Falls police officers in full body armor and wearing gas masks take a position outside the house at 2812 1st Ave. North where Monday's standoff took place.

In a city unaccustomed to daily acts of violent crime, the last week and month have proven that Great Falls is not immune to the scourge of violence in its streets.

On Monday morning, for the third time in four days, Great Falls police units were called to respond to a potentially violent armed encounter. Shortly after 7 a.m. the Great Falls Police Department issued a traffic alert warning motorists that 1st Avenue North between 28th Street and 29th Street had been blocked and that "community members will see a large police presence" in that area.

More than a half dozen law enforcement vehicles encircled a small house at 2812 1st Ave. North, blocking both the main thoroughfare and the alley behind it. An ambulance stood idling a couple of blocks down, its first responders waiting for the call if they were needed.

Two Great Falls police officers assess the situation at 2812 1st Ave. North where Monday's standoff took place.

Police in full body armor took positions both in front of house's main entrance and behind in the alley, where an officer repeated the same amplified message every few minutes.

"Anthony you are under arrest," the officer said. "You need to come out the open door to the alley with your hands up and empty, or we cannot guarantee your safety."

Police also asked for anyone else in the building to come out with their hands up. There appeared to be no response.

The surrounding neighborhood, just a block up from Holy Spirit Catholic School, was oddly silent. Small groups of people stood on their porches or on the street corners watching the drama unfold. First Avenue North, normally crowded with commuters heading to work, was deserted.

"Stay away from the street up the block," a clerk at the Peres Food Basket convenience store warned. "It's terrible."

A Great Falls police officer approaches the department's Mobile Incident Command vehicle carrying a ballistic shield during Monday morning's standoff.

Repeatedly through the morning loud explosions of what appeared to be tear gas canisters concussed the neighborhood. Officers wearing gas masks took a position behind a parked vehicle in the home's driveway, while a police drone buzzed overhead.

As of 9 a.m. Great Falls police had yet to release any additional information on who was suspected to be in the building or what they were wanted for.

Over the past month at least five people have been shot in Great Falls, involving everyone from a 15-year-old shot in the stomach while walking to school, to a decorated police officer shot while attempting to apprehend a fleeing suspect, to a man shot and killed on the street near a convenience store, and an unidentified victim shot and killed in a usually quiet neighborhood at the base of Gore Hill.

Great Falls police have not indicated whether any of these incidents are interrelated, or whether the city is just the unfortunate victim of a coincidental spree of violent crime.

The Great Falls Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.

