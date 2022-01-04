Great Falls Police investigating 'unattended death,' report no threat to the public

Great Falls Police officers are investigating an “unattended death” on Monday evening, according to a press release.

The “unattended death” is being investigated on the 600 block of 13th St. South, a few blocks North of 10th Ave. S.

The GFPD release said there is “no threat to the public” and that the department would not release any further information at this time.

An “unattended death” means that there were no witnesses to the death and are typically non-criminal, according to a KRTV explainer. Non-criminal unattended deaths could be due to accidental overdoses, health events like heart attacks, as well as suicide, or other factors.

An "unattended death" could mean that it has taken days, weeks or even months for the body to be found.

