Great Falls Police presence on 9th Ave. related to overnight shooting

The Great Falls Police Department has alerted the community of a large police presence this morning at the 1600 block of 9th Ave. S, including the GFPD High Risk Unit, related to an overnight shooting.

"Officers are working to secure a residence that may be related to an incident that occurred at approximately 1 a.m., where a person was shot at a separate location,” GFPD said in an announcement released at 7:15 a.m.

Community members are asked to avoid the area, and follow instructions of emergency personnel at the scene.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls Police responding to incident at 1600 block of 9th Ave. S.