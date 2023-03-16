Great Falls rocked by third shooting in 3 weeks, this one fatal

Great Falls police officers race down 15th Street in the wake of a fatal shooting early Thursday morning

For the third time in little more than three weeks gunfire has ripped across the streets of a Great Falls neighborhood.

Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday morning the Great Falls Police Department issued an alert warning of a “serious incident” near the Town Pump convenience store adjacent to the intersection of 15th Street and 9th Avenue South. Police crime scene tape crisscrossed the intersection, blocking both vehicles and pedestrian traffic down one of the busiest thoroughfares in the city.

Yellow evidence markers dotted the northwest corner of the intersection, surrounding what appeared to be two discarded backpacks, one purple and one grey. Motorists were advised to avoid the area, and not to attempt to cut through Town Pump’s parking lot.

Police evidence markers dot the intersection of 15th Street and 9th Avenue South following Thursday morning's fatal shooting

Little was immediately apparent about the events that had transpired there. Shortly after 9 a.m. the Great Falls Police Department issued the following statement.

“At approximately 5:15 this morning 911 dispatchers received report of an incident occurring at the intersection of 9th Ave. S. and 15th St. Upon arrival officers found one person suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, that person has since died.”

“Investigators are working to identify those responsible for the shooting and take them into custody,” the news release continues. “We will have the are blocked off for several hours today, and we will update this post as soon as we have more information to share.

“We appreciate your patience and cooperation with the disruption to these major traffic ways.”

The identity of the shooting victim has not yet been released.

This is the third serious shooting incident to occur in Great Falls since Feb. 21, when a 14-year-old middle school student shot a 15-year-old Great Falls High School student in the stomach while the victim was walking to school.

Two weeks later, on the afternoon of March 7, Great Falls police officer Tanner Lee was seriously injured after being shot twice in the chest and once in the arm while pursuing a fugitive near the intersection of 12th Street and 5th Avenue South. The suspect, Jacob Kain Bradley was subsequently shot in the head by a responding officer and remains in critical condition.

The Great Falls Tribune will update this story as more information becomes available.

A Great Falls Police Department patrol vehicle blocks access to Thursday morning's crime scene at the intersection of 15th Street and 9th Ave. North.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Fatal shooting on rips across neighborhood in Great Falls, MT