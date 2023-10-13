Great Falls Ski and Board Swap kicks off

TechCrunch

The European Union is cranking up the heat on Elon Musk-owned X. Late Thursday, the Commission sent the company a formal request for more information -- after issuing a public warning Wednesday about reports that illegal content and disinformation targeting the Israel-Hamas war is circulating on the platform, and Twitter's CEO sending a high-level (non specific) response to that warning. The move could prefigure the opening of a formal investigation of X under the bloc's content moderation rulebook, the Digital Services Act (DSA). If the Commission moves ahead on that, it will be the first investigation opened under the DSA since a compliance deadline for so called "very large online platforms" (aka VLOPs) kicked in this summer.