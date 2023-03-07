Great Falls teenage shooting suspect was arrested after friends confirmed identity

The Cascade County Attorney’s Office has released additional details related to the shooting of a 15-year-old Great Falls High School student on February 21.

A 14-year-old middle school student who had previously been banned from school property has been charged with assault with a weapon. If convicted as an adult the boy would face a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $50,000 fine. Because the victim of the shooting is a minor his identity has not been publicly released.

According to a Youth Court affidavit, Great Falls police were able to quickly identify and apprehend the 14-year-old boy based upon statements made by several of his friends.

The shooting took place shortly before 8 a.m. on the 1600 block of Valeria Way, about four blocks southwest of Great Falls High School. Police responded to the scene after several residents in the area reported hearing gunshots and the male victim yelling that he had been shot. The first officer to arrive at the scene saw the victim leaning against a van, with a bystander holding a “pressure dressing” to his abdomen.

According to the affidavit the victim told the officer that he’d been shot once in the stomach and identified two other male teenagers as having been involved in the shooting. The victim said that both teens were wearing dark colored clothing and had fled south on foot.

It was later determined that neither of the two were directly involved in the shooting. The suspect, victim and others involved are not being identified by The Great Falls Tribune because they are minors.

The 15-year-old was rushed to the hospital with what were described at the time as "life-threatening injuries." The affidavit states that the bullet struck the boy in the lower intestine and colon. Following emergency surgery, he was listed in stable condition and has since been released from the hospital.

During the initial investigation police questioned residents in the neighborhood and were able to find a witness who was at home at the time of the shooting. The witness reported hearing gunshots and seeing one male fleeing the scene. The witness described the male as “wearing a black hoodie and black jogger style pants which were tight around the ankles.”

Following up on that information the police went to the last known address of a 16-year-old who had previously withdrawn from high school and is no longer a student within the Great Falls Public Schools system.

During questioning the 16-year-old told police that he had not been involved in the shooting, but admitted that a friend, the 14-year-old, had come to his house that morning and claimed he had "really messed up," according to the affidavit.

When police arrived at the 16-year-old's residence for a warranted search, police found the 14-year-old inside, wearing clothing that matched what the witness had described.

The affidavit states that the suspect was taken to the police department for further questioning, but that his parents refused to provide a statement without an attorney present. Great Falls police detectives continued their investigation by locating and interviewing the 14-year-old's girlfriend, who described to police a semi-automatic handgun that she believed the 14-year-old had in his possession.

According to the affidavit, the 14-year-old subsequently admitted to shooting the victim and then stashing the firearm behind a business located just off 10th Avenue South. Officers went to the business and located a handgun that matched the one described by the boy's girlfriend.

Cascade County Attorney Josh Racki told the Tribune that it appears that the semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting had been stolen and had not been the possession of the suspect's parents. The motive for shooting the victim isn’t clear, according to Racki.

“It sounds like they had some sort of argument in an ongoing dispute,” Racki said. “I’m not exactly sure what it was.”

He added that the Cascade County Attorney’s Office is continuing in its prosecution of the case.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Great Falls teen shooting suspect identified by friends before arrest