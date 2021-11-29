Great Falls woman who killed her mother will spend 40 years in Montana State Hospital

Pamela Jean Courtnage awaits her sentencing via Zoom from the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs. She received 40 years with DPHHS for murdering her mother in 2017.

On Monday afternoon, a Cascade County District judge sentenced a Great Falls woman for mitigated deliberate homicide for killing her mother in 2017.

Pamela Jean Courtnage, 49, will spend 40 years committed to the care of the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services at the Montana State Hospital (MSH) in Warm Springs. She was also ordered to pay $15,000 in restitution.

This was Monday's second homicide sentencing. James Michael Parker received 65 years in prison for killing Lloyd Geaudry at a 2018 street fight in Great Falls.

Courtnage killed her mother at her home in Great Falls in what former deputy Cascade County Attorney Sue Weber described as "one of the most brutal murders I've ever seen."

On May 27, 2017, law enforcement responded to a report that 69-year-old Katherine Elaine Courtnage had been found dead by her husband. She had suffered blows to the head, and her throat was cut. Police found a trail of blood leading back into the house and signs of a struggle inside.

Courtnage's fitness to proceed came into question early on in the case, and she has been at MSH for most of her incarceration. Courtnage received credit for the four-and-a-half years she's served since her arrest.

The state made no recommendations for Courtnage's sentence, but the defense asked for 20 years to DPHHS. Neither side called any witnesses during the hearing.

Defense attorney Matt McKittrick emphasized Courtnage's mental health problems during his sentencing argument. At her change of plea hearing, Courtnage said when she murdered her mother, she believed her family had placed microchips inside her head in order to harm her.

At one point, Courtnage had to be involuntarily medicated. At another, the charges had to be re-filed after the Cascade County Attorney's Office found that Courtnage might have been eligible for release before being tried.

McKittrick said the defense's recommendation wasn't meant to diminish or minimize the trauma endured by the victim's family. However, McKittrick said the case was driven by Courtnage's mental health and need for treatment and supervision.

"We believe that (MSH) is a safe place for Ms. Courtnage and also a safe place for the community until the point comes when, at some point in the future, Ms. Courtnage may possibly be determined eligible for release," McKittrick said.

