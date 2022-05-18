Great Falls woman sentenced to prison for role in fentanyl, meth drug overdose death

A Great Falls woman who admitted to distributing methamphetamine and fentanyl to an individual who then died of a drug overdose was sentenced Monday to 12 years in prison and three years of supervised release, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Brandie Rae Fulbright, 40, pleaded guilty in January to distribution of controlled substances resulting in death.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided. Chief Judge Morris also ordered $815 restitution.

In court documents, the government alleged that on Aug. 23, 2020, Great Falls police officers were dispatched to a camper trailer where they found a man, identified as John Doe, deceased on a bed. Co-defendant Kent Fox was on the scene. Fox was friends with John Doe, had last seen him two days earlier and had gone to check on him.

The government further alleged that Fulbright, with Fox’s assistance, conducted a drug deal with John Doe two days earlier. As part of the deal, John Doe traded a stolen AR-15 semiautomatic rifle for meth and fentanyl from Fulbright. Fulbright then gave the rifle to Fox, and Fox returned Doe to his camper. A short time later, John Doe died from an overdose of meth and fentanyl that Fulbright had provided. Fox previously was sentenced to 14 years in prison for his conviction in the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey K. Starnes prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the FBI and Great Falls Police Department.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: Fentanyl and meth traded for stolen AR-15 before death, US feds say