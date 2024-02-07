The Great Food Truck Race is sticking around the MS Coast. Here’s who is left, and where

Competitors are facing off again this week on the Mississippi Coast in a reality cooking show that pits food trucks against each other in challenges around the country.

The Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race filmed in Biloxi last weekend, and on Wednesday, five trucks parked at The Shed BBQ & Blues Joint in Ocean Springs to film again. The show heads to Pascagoula on Thursday, Krystal Romero, director of Jackson County community centers and fairgrounds, confirmed.

The Great Food Truck Race on the Great Lawn in front of Harrah’s Casino on Feb. 3, 2024.

The trucks will stay at The Shed until 5 p.m. Wednesday, the show’s host and celebrity chef Tyler Florence posted on Facebook. The restaurant said around noon Wednesday that roughly 50 people had gathered in the parking lot for the competition.

The Food Truck Race heads to the Jackson County Fairgrounds on Thursday, where trucks will serve from 4 to 8 p.m.

Several local food trucks will also join the frenzy, Romero said.

The catfish tacos from Fishnets food truck during the Great Food Truck Race in Biloxi, Mississippi on Feb. 3, 2024.

The Great Food Truck Race films each episode in a different city, and this season so far appears to center on the Gulf South. The competition begins with a group of food trucks who compete in a series of challenges to make the most money. The team that makes the least in each location goes home, and Florence cuts teams as the competition moves from city to city. The winner gets $50,000.

Five food trucks appear to have survived the last round of competition in Biloxi, and it seems a soul food truck called Plates on Deck was eliminated.

Here’s what to know about each truck serving in Ocean Springs.

Bao Bei

Bao Bei served scratch-made dumplings last weekend in Biloxi. Its plan for Jackson County isn’t clear, but the Taiwanese street food truck’s menu includes popcorn chicken, and its bao — or pork belly buns — are popular Taiwanese staples.

Wally’s Waffles

Wally’s Waffles – a popular stop in the Biloxi leg of competition – hasn’t posted its menu for this week. The truck serves gourmet waffles with strawberries, banana, chocolate and other toppings.

Fishnet

Fishnet is a seafood truck that plans to serve blackened catfish tacos, fish`n chips, homemade lemonade and more in Ocean Springs.

Its menu has also included fresh fish, with sauces and sides made from scratch, according to its Facebook page.

SoLA Po Boys

The po boy truck SoLA Po Boys said it would serve hot sausage chopped cheese po boys, esquitoufee pasta and “purple wave lemonade” in Ocean Springs.

Argentina’s Empanadas

It’s unclear what menu Argentina’s Empanadas has planned for Jackson County, but the truck sells crispy stuffed pastry empanadas and promises to transport customers to the tastes of Buenos Aires.