Great Frederick Fair sued in Mount Airy man's death

Apr. 14—The family of the man who died after an assault at the Great Frederick Fair in 2019 has sued the fair and father of the boys who pleaded guilty in the incident.

The lawsuit, filed in September 2021, also names the city of Frederick, Frederick County and the company that reportedly provided security at the fair, Deanovich & Associates Inc., as defendants. The plaintiff alleged these groups and the Great Frederick Fair Inc. failed to plan ahead, implement proper security measures or respond in a timely manner.

John Marvin Weed Jr., 59, of Mount Airy, died after two 15- and 16-year-old brothers assaulted him at the fair Sept. 20, 2019, the lawsuit said. He was punched numerous times in the head, with the 15-year-old landing the final blow, police and prosecutors said in 2019. Weed died the next day.

Before the incident turned physical, a group of youths approached Weed asking for a dollar, according to the lawsuit. Weed reportedly denied their request, and words were exchanged.

The younger teen pleaded guilty in 2020 to involuntary manslaughter and was ordered to remain at a juvenile detention facility to undergo a behavior modification program. The elder brother was put on probation and ordered to complete an anger management program after pleading guilty to second-degree assault. The teens were prosecuted as juveniles.

Now in civil court, the plaintiffs took aim at those who allegedly had a role in preventing Weed's death.

The lawsuit seeks more than $1 million in damages from the father of the teens, Wade Ross Taylor. Attempts to reach Taylor Wednesday were not successful. An attorney had yet to appear on Taylor's behalf.

The lawsuit also asks for more than $75,000 in damages from each of the other defendants.

"There was no plan put in place," Cole Sullivan, counsel for the Weed family, said in court Wednesday.

Weed's niece and her fiancé reportedly searched in vain for about six to eight minutes for a police officer, security official or a fair employee to deter a group of young people harassing them at the fair, the lawsuit said.

Sullivan alleged county-run emergency medical services took 45 minutes to locate Weed and first went to the "complete opposite side" of the fairgrounds.

Weed "suffered great conscious pain and suffering, physical injuries, as well as severe mental anguish," after he was struck, the lawsuit said.

Attorney Dan Scapardine, representing Frederick County, asked the court to dismiss the case on the grounds of governmental immunity.

Though the Great Frederick Fair did not hire the county to work the event, Sullivan said the fair made a donation to the county. Sullivan did not specify the amount.

Attorney Scott Hartinger, representing the city, objected to Sullivan presenting photos as evidence of Frederick Police Department's response. The department was not hired for the fair, but officers responded because "it was a situation where everybody and anybody would respond," Hartinger said.

The city's attorney argued a plaintiff cannot simply sue people and hope the discovery process bears fruit.

Before Wednesday's hearing, Hartinger moved for summary judgment and asked the court to make a decision without a full trial.

Judge Julie Stevenson Solt did not rule from the bench Wednesday.

"We're still very early in the discovery process," Sullivan said after the hearing.

Hartinger and Scapardine declined to comment further.

Solt said she would soon issue a written ruling on the pending motions brought by the city and county's attorneys.

The other defendants, meanwhile, may have a longer road ahead of them.

The Great Frederick Fair "generally denies" the allegations in the lawsuit and has demanded a jury trial, according to court documents. Robert Ferguson Jr., the attorney representing the fair, did not offer additional comment when reached by phone Wednesday morning.

Deanovich also denied the allegations, according to court documents filed in December. James Steele, the attorney representing the security company, could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon.

