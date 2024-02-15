“It’s a great front row seat to democracy": What to know about election machine testing

Election officials test Dominion Voting machines ahead of the March 5, 2024 presidential primary in the Scott County Government Center in Shakopee, Minn., on Feb. 13, 2024.

SHAKOPEE — Tuesday, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon joined local elections officials at the Scott County Government Center in Shakopee to conduct a public accuracy test ahead of the presidential primary.

The mandatory testing of elections equipment happens before every election and is open to anyone, not just residents of the area, to observe officials testing the tabulators.

“We are here because Minnesotans should know about the laws and the systems in place to ensure accuracy and integrity in our election system,” Simon said.

What’s the point of these tests?

The last presidential election and former President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud prompted a nationwide objection concerning the legitimacy of President Joe Biden’s victory. To this day, there has been no evidence to support wide-spread fraud.

“Over the last several years, we have seen half-truths and, sometimes, outright lies about how our elections work,” Simon said.

Despite there being no grounds to claim the election system is faulty, Simon said that these public accuracy tests are meant to pull back the curtain on the ballot counting process and are an opportunity to determine whether “the machines are faithfully recording the actual results on the ballot,” for public viewing.

Simon noted the sweeping voter access laws passed in the 2023 legislative session that expanded means of voting while also ensuring the election system could function efficiently and accurately.

“You want maximum access for everyone who’s eligible to vote,” he said. “But you also only want eligible voters voting, so, you want security as well.”

Along with ensuring security, election officials asses the accessible alternate forms of voting at polling locations. The hand-held system utilizes buttons for voters to cast their ballot, specifically designed for those audibly or visually impaired. There are headphones available if a voter needs instructions read to them, however they are only available in English. These devices are open to anyone regardless of if they have a disability that impairs the traditional paper ballot voting.

How the equipment works

Minnesota law requires testing at least three days before elections equipment is used.

There are three statewide elections held this year: Presidential primary (March 5), the August nominating primary (Aug. 13), and the General Election (Nov. 5).

Before each of these elections, equipment will be tested and the public will be able to observe the process.

Counties and municipalities are not required to use particular brands of equipment. Elections machines are federally tested before being offered to states who then give local elections offices the option to choose from certified systems.

So, how do these tests work?

During these tests, on-lookers are welcome to ask questions about processes as the election’s judges test the machinery.

Minnesota is a paper ballot state that uses electronic voting tabulators to count votes. These tabulators are kept under lock and key prior to and after use.

“You always have that paper in the end, something you can touch and feel and see to check against the machines,” Simon said. “That’s never going to change.”

At least two election judges from different political parties must be present. One conducts the test while the other watches. Staff run the test ballots that are pre-marked with various errors and answers through the machines. On Election Day, votes cast using an assisted voting device will be sent directly to the machine where it will print a ballot with the voter's selections on it and then be re-inserted into the machine to be counted.

After all test ballots are run through the tabulator, officials compare the machine registered results to their pre-determined ballot results. Each time a test is conducted, the results of accuracy are compiled and sealed via envelope.

If there is a malfunction or problem with the machine's tabulation, elections officials would stop using the device, report it to the manufacturer and have it re-programed.

“I invite anyone who has suspicions or questions to come on in and watch,” Simon said. “Better yet, become an elections judge.”

There were no public observers at the testing on Tuesday.

Election day for election’s staff

Simon said that for 2024, the state will need roughly 30,000 election staff.

The paid position is open to people as young as 16.

Julie Hanson oversees Scott County elections and said that during the 2020 election, most staff arrived around 5am and did not leave until the early hours of the morning the next day.

Despite the long hours, Hanson said that her staff has a high retention rate. For those working in elections, it “becomes a lifelong passion.”

“They keep coming back for more,” she said.

What to know about Super Tuesday

Minnesota is one of 16 states that participates in Super Tuesday, the March 5 presidential nominating election.

Any eligible voter can cast their ballot right now through early voting, either in-person or mail-in until March 4. Polls open for regular voting March 5.

Simon urged anyone with questions or concerns about their local processes to attend these public accuracy tests and ask questions to election staff.

“It’s a great front row seat to democracy and you get to see everything,” Simon said. “I welcome all the tough questions, and I’m quite confident because of Miss Hanson and people like [her] across the state of Minnesota, we have great answers for all those questions.”

Sam Woodward is the Minnesota elections reporting fellow for USA Today.

St. Cloud Times: "A great front row seat to democracy": Voting machine testing