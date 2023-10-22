Great game for Kansas City Chiefs’ passing offense (and passing defense) vs. Chargers

The Chiefs made it two straight wins over AFC West opponents by defeating hte Los Angeles Chargers 31-17 on Sunday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes recorded the 10th 400-yard passing game of his career, and Travis Kelce finished with 12 receptions for 179 yards, the second-best total of his career.

KC STAR OF THE GAME

As good as Mahomes and Kelce were, let’s go with defensive lineman Charles Omenihu. In his first game this season, Omenihu, who had served a six-game suspension to open his time in KC, collected a sack and got his hands on a pass that was intercepted.

Next: The Chiefs meet the Denver Broncos for the second time in three games on Sunday, Oct. 29. The game will be broadcast on CBS (Channel 5 in Kansas City). The Chiefs defeated the Broncos 19-8 two weeks ago.

REPORT CARD

Passing offense: A

In the first half, Mahomes and his targets carved up the Chargers’ zone, and Kelce was especially effective. By halftime, Kelce had nine receptions for 143 yards, the last catch a 1-yard touchdown reception. It was his fourth touchdown of the year.

CBS cameras then caught a subsequent Taylor Swift-Brittany Mahomes handshake celebration.

Kelce punched the turf after dropping a pass from a scrambling Mahomes in the fourth quarter. The play would have gone for 30 yards had he made the catchable reception.

Marquez Valdez-Scantling got into the end zone for the first time this year and gave fans a snow-angel celebration (minus snow, of course).

Only turnovers stopped the Chiefs’ offense. A Mahomes interception in the second quarter and a Blake Bell fumble after a catch in the third quarter didn’t turn into Chargers points, though.

Mahomes wasn’t sacked until late in the third quarter on a Chargers blitz against solid coverage. He finished with 424 passing yards and four touchdowns.

Rushing offense: C

Mahomes’ 23-yard scramble on a third-and-16 was the Chiefs’ longest run of the game and only KC rushing attempt that gained double-figure yardage.

The Chiefs would’ve liked to establish their ground game early, but Isiah Pacheco’s 4-yard gain was the longest they could muster in the first half. Pacheco appeared to have picked up a big gainer in the fourth quarter, only for O-lineman Trey Smith to be flagged for holding.

Passing defense: A

In the second quarter, L.A. QB Justin Herbert showed why he ranks with the NFL’s best. But overall, the Chiefs defended the passing game well, with six pass breakups and five sacks. Herbert finished with 259 passing yards.

Omenihu showed what the Chiefs have been missing. He collected a sack and got his hand on a pass that L’Jarius Sneed snagged for his first interception of the season. Other sacks went to George Karlaftis, Willie Gay, Mike Danna and Drue Tranquill — against his old team. Bryan Cook clinched the game with a late interception.

Chris Jones’ sack streak came to an end. He had recorded a sack in five straight games.

Rushing defense: C

Once Joshua Kelley reached the second level, he was gone for a 49-yard touchdown, the longest play against the Chiefs this season and the longest run of Kelley’s four-year career. Kelley finished with 75 yards and the Chargers rushed for 139 as a team.

Special teams: B

Mecole Hardman saw action for the first time since being reacquired by the Chiefs a few days earlier. He played as a punt returner and was also back on kickoffs. He also turned in a huge special teams play. After letting the previous punt sail over his head to pin the Chiefs deep, Hardman fielded the next punt and returned it 50 yards to set up the Chiefs’ final touchdown.

Hardman also started slowly as a wide receiver, with no catches on two targets, one of which was intercepted. But his 6-yard reception late in the fourth quarter picked up a first down and Mahomes threw his fourth touchdown pass on the next play.

Placekicker Harrison Butker kept alive his perfect season. His four extra points and one field goal give him 34 kicks without a miss this season.