The Great Gatsby in Spokane? See how this historic hotel transports you to the Roaring 20s

Stepping foot into the ornate lobby of the Historic Davenport Hotel is like returning to the end of the Gilded Age.

There’s a lot for the eyes to take in inside the sprawling Spanish Renaissance-inspired lobby: intricate gilded woodwork, a fireplace laced with gold leaf, an Italian marble fountain, and above you, Tiffany stained glass panels seal the atrium-style ceiling. The chandeliers and marble flooring are original, too, dating back to 1914.

The 109-year-old hotel looks like it should be nestled among the bustling streets of Europe or New York, but it’s actually in Spokane, Washington. As an iconic landmark of the city – and gathering place for the community – the Davenport Hotel preserved itself as a glimpse into a glamorous period in America’s history.

“When you talk about the Roaring 20s, we look at it as this time of innovation and exploration and cultural refinement and self-expression, and I think the Davenport Hotel in Spokane really played a crucial role in adding to that allure of the age here in the Pacific Northwest,” Dania Duke, Vice President & Area Managing Director at The Davenport Hotel Collection, told USA TODAY.

What’s the history behind the Davenport Hotel?

The need for a new hotel was in response to Spokane’s rapid economic development at the turn of the 19th century. “Spokane was already an up-and-coming city,” Duke said. The city was situated in the “crossroads of the lumber industries of Seattle and silver and gemstone mines in Iaho and Montana, and created this gateway to the Northwest.”

Local investors tapped San Francisco restaurateur Louie Davenport – the man behind the Crab Louie salad – in 1908 to lead the charge. After all, he had the most famous fine-dining restaurant in the city at the time, according to the book ‘Spokane's legendary Davenport Hotel’ by Tony Bamonte.

Only a few of the surviving original guest rooms exist today, such as the Circus Room, which has circus-themed art along the walls. The rest of the guest rooms have been modernized with touches tracing back to the past, including marble bathrooms and mahogany bed frames that mimic the original rooms.

The ivory-colored Marie Antoinette ballroom was outfitted in a French Neoclassical style, and still has three of its original chandeliers that were bought for $10,000 in 1914 – about $296,797 today. Then there’s the extravagant Hall of The Doges, designed after the Doge’s Palace in Venice, complete with stained windows and hand-painted Renaissance-style friezes. These are just a couple of the various venues at the hotel.

In the Davenport’s heyday, each venue would have music and dancing so people could hop around and enjoy the different atmospheres, Duke said. The public rooms hosted many A-list events, such as galas, weddings and more over the years.

Currently, the hotel pays tribute to its past by hosting salon-style Supper Clubs with live music, such as swing jazz and Italian opera, and regular pop-up performances and galleries with local Spokane artists in the lobby.

The luxury hotel quickly put Spokane on the map, and guests, some celebrities, came from all over the world. “The hotel ushered in this golden age of commerce and culture and enrichment in the city,” Duke said. Some famous guests include 10 U.S. presidents, Charles Lindbergh, Amelia Earhart, Babe Ruth, Queen Marie of Romania and Clark Gable. President William Howard Taft is rumored to have said the Davenport was the best hotel he’s ever stayed in.

The community saves the Historic Davenport

Louie Davenport retired in 1945 at the age of 77 and sold the Davenport. The hotel changed owners a few times more and fell into disarray before shutting its doors and facing demolition in the 80s.

When news of its impending wrecking ball broke, a group of Spokane residents, including someone who would become the future Spokane Mayor, got together in 1986 to save the hotel – they called themselves the Friends of the Davenport. They wanted to save what they felt was the crown jewel of the city, especially to preserve historic downtown architecture as people moved out to the suburbs.

In 1975, the hotel made it onto the National Register of Historic Places.

“Everybody just looks at the Historic Davenport as this icon of their own memories of their childhood,” Duke said. It’s where people celebrate anniversaries and birthdays, or have their wedding or prom.

The hotel had been closed for 17 years and the Friends of the Davenport worked tirelessly to advocate for the hotel, including hosting fundraising events and pitching to potential investors.

Finally, in 2000, Spokane property developers Walt and Karen Worthy bought the hotel and spent over $38 million – or what would be $67 million today – to restore the property to its original glory. The Historic Davenport reopened in 2022 as the downtown faces a revitalization of locally owned shops and restaurants.

From its inception in 1914, the Historic Davenport has been “the heart of the cultural scene here in Spokane,” as Duke said, and continues to do so.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Book a stay in history: How Spokane saved the Historic Davenport Hotel