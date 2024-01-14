Great-grand mum, 90, is Britain’s ‘oldest female drummer’ - after lessons with Simply Red member

A 90-year-old great-grandmum has become Britain’s 'oldest female drummer’ - after getting lessons from one of Simply Red's original members. Barbara McInnis felt like she was 'rolling back the years' thanks to her tutor Chris Joyce, 66, who starred in the legendary pop group from 1985-1991. The retired head teacher admitted she wasn’t familiar with Simply Red when she first booked lessons with the famous percussionist six months ago. But she’s since been influenced by Chris’s playing - whose work features on the band's hit singles ‘Holding Back the Years’ and ‘If You Don’t Know Me By Now’. Widowed great-grandmum-of-ten Barbara, who is now in three different groups, said drumming had brought “genuine joy” back into her life.

