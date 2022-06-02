Great-grandfather of Uvalde shooting victim challenges police in dramatic video: ‘Where were you people’

Ruben Mata, whose great-granddaughter Alexandria Rubio was killed at Robb Elementary School in a mass shooting, confronts police as officers at a makeshift memorial. He blamed the children’s deaths partially on police inaction. The responding officers in the photo are from Conroe, Texas. (screengrab)

A grieving man who lost his great-granddaughter in the Uvalde mass shooting at Robb Elementary School challenged the city's police over their response to the attack.

The incident took place near a makeshift memorial for the 19 students and two faculty members killed by an 18-year-old gunman last week.

Ruben Mata, the great-grandfather of 10-year-old Alexandria Rubio — who was killed in the attack — was present at the memorial and became emotional.

Jon Farina of Status Coup News captured a video of the incident, which depicts Mr Mata in the park just as Uvalde police arrive. Based on Mr Mata's words, it appears that police were called in response to his actions.

When the officers approach him, Mr Mata notes that "it didn't take you but a few minutes" to get to the park, a reference to the fact that the gunman at the school was allowed to remain inside for 90 minutes before a Border Patrol unit — not the police — killed the shooter.

"Where were you, when she was in class, in the room!?" - Grieving great grandfather of a Uvalde massacre victim pleads with police. "You want to put me in jail? Go ahead." pic.twitter.com/xvZcxi9xbJ — Status Coup News (@StatusCoup) June 1, 2022

According to Mediaite, the police Mr Mata was yelling at were not actually Uvalde police, but assisting officers from Conroe, Texas.

As the officers approach him, Mr Mata tells them he’s “gonna show you something,” before reaching into his pocket, setting everyone in the scene on edge.

“I got a knife,” he yells out, before pulling a small knife from his pocket. “Pull your gun out! I’m not going to kill nobody! But I got a knife! Let’s see how brave y’all are with your guns.”

He eventually hands the knife to the police without incident.

After the tense standoff, Mr Mata leads police to a makeshift memorial of flowers surrounding a fountain in a city park, and tells them that “that’s my great-granddaughter.”

“Where were you people?” he asks.

Mr Mata’s great-granddaughter was the daughter of a local sheriff’s deputy, Felix Rubio, and his wife, Kimberly-Mata Rubio.