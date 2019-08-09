Great-grandmother, 90, cleared of involvement in drug dealing

A 90-year-old great-grandmother was accused of acting as a lookout for drug dealers, a court heard, as her home was boarded up because of “criminal activity”.

Enid Malcolm was said to have been involved in drug-dealing at the terraced home where she has lived for nearly four decades, by Leicestershire Police and Leicester City Council.

The council applied for an order to close the property which was granted by magistrates yesterday to prevent nuisance affecting Mrs Malcolm’s neighbours.

Magistrate Angela Sharpe said: “There is enough compelling evidence to make us agree that a person has engaged in disorder and criminal activity at the property.

“This does not infer in any way that Mrs Malcolm was involved in any criminal activity.”

Leicester magistrates heard that problems began at the three-bedroomed house in 2016 after the pensioner’s husband, Polones, died.

Authorities said the issues were caused by her son, George Malcolm, 56, and her cousin, Clyde Wallace, who were living with her.

However, the council also claimed the pensioner was aware of the drug dealing and was involved in it – accepting cash to buy drugs, “washing” crack, and acting as a lookout for a deal in the street near her home.

It was also alleged she once refunded a buyer who was unhappy with their purchase. Mrs Malcolm was never arrested and denied allegations when interviewed by police.

She shook her head and loudly tutted as she heard the evidence being presented in court.

Vivienne Sedgley, representing the council, said: “Mrs Malcolm has at least a level of awareness of what is going on.”

The court was told that police had executed three warrants at the property since 2016, which led to the recovery of drugs, knives and large sums of cash.

The warrants also led to a number of arrests and the conviction of Mrs Malcolm’s grandson, Andre Alexis, for possession with intent to supply.

Mrs Malcolm was present on two of the occasions, but wasn’t arrested.

Her solicitor, Nigel Hallchurch, said there was “nothing to suggest she had anything to do with what went on”.

He added: “She has mainly been the victim. The evidence that Mrs Malcolm herself has been involved in drug dealing or disturbances is negligible.”