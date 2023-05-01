Great-grandmother high on meth as dog attacked, killed Ga. 7-month-old sentenced

A judge sentenced a Georgia woman who was was high on methamphetamine as a dog attacked and killed her 7-month-old great-granddaughter.

Serenity Garnett died in the attack at a home off Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia last year. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the baby’s great-grandmother Migdelia Guadalupe was also injured in the attack.

Deputies later arrested and charged Guadalupe in connection to the baby’s death after she was released from the hospital.

On Thursday, WRDW in Augusta reported that Guadalupe received 10 years in prison on contributing to the dependency of a minor charge and another three years for methamphetamine possession charge.

“We want to thank everyone for all the prayers and support you have shown us. With great pleasure, I am able to say that justice has been served! Nothing will bring our precious Serenity back, but we are content with knowing the person responsible for this horrific incident will be punished to the full extent. Long live Serenity,” the family said in a statement to WRDW.

The attack happened on March 22, 2022 at a home where prosecutors said Guadalupe was renting a room. Guadalupe moved from New York to Georgia to help care for Serenity while her parents attended school, WRDW reported.

Instead, investigators said the great-grandmother and another man got high on meth when the American bulldog-Great Pyrenees mix attacked her and the 7-month-old.

At the sentencing hearing Thursday, prosecutors said Guadalupe had a history of drug use in New York. At least six years of Guadalupe’s sentence will be served in prison.

