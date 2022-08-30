Great-grandson arrested in death of 81-year-old woman, Kansas police say

Andover police have released the names of an 81-year-old woman who died Sunday and a 23-year-old suspect who is her great-grandson.

Maryln Valeta Harvey died at a hospital after family found her injured at her apartment-style home in a retirement community in the 400 block of North Lioba. Police were called at 3:47 p.m.

Tristan Paul Weir, Harvey’s great-grandson, is currently in a hospital. Once he’s released, Weir will be taken to Butler County Jail, police said.

Police did not immediately return a call for more details about Tuesday’s news release.

Police said Harvey picked up Weir from jail, where he had been for the last year, before she took him to her home.

Harvey was found by family members who had gone to her home to talk to her Sunday afternoon, Andover police Capt. Ben Graber said by phone Monday.

Graber said it appears a relative assaulted the woman in some way before taking off in a vehicle, which was later found in Wichita.

Police used Wichita’s Flock automated license plate reading camera system to track the vehicle to 13th and Woodlawn and then to 21st and Oliver, where Graber said the relative was arrested during a traffic stop.

“Using the Flock, it was able to help us pinpoint a better location where he was at, where he had been possibly hanging around,” he said.

Graber said the relative was taken into custody during the traffic stop but “passed out on us.” He said police think the relative “may have ingested some drugs” after he was stopped by police, so he was taken to a hospital.