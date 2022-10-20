Great-grandson severed murder victim’s leg in MS Coast shooting, investigator says

An 85-year-old Saucier man died after his great-grandson allegedly shot him in the cheek and leg, severing his limb, according to court testimony Wednesday in Harrison County.

Matthew McDonough, 26, is held at the Harrison County jail on a $1.5 million bond in the killing of Hugh Polk.

McDonough, who also lives in Saucier and graduated from Harrison Central High School, is charged with one count of murder and two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.

On Oct. 6, Harrison County sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 21473 Adams Road, according to court documents.

The 911 call was made by McDonough’s uncle, Joe Curtis Horton, who told authorities McDonough shot Polk.

Lead sheriff’s investigator Tyler Hailey testified Wednesday that police found Polk deceased at the property with a shotgun blast to his left cheek and his left leg severed from another gunshot wound.

When authorities arrived, McDonough fled the scene in a black Chrysler and rammed two sheriff’s vehicles, a Chevrolet Tahoe and Ford Explorer, as he headed south on Adams Road, according to court documents.

Hailey testified that investigators recovered eight shotgun shells from the scene and a video from a witness that purportedly shows McDonough yelling expletives at his great-grandfather before the sound of gunshots.

Hailey said there were signs that McDonough was high on drugs and that he claimed, “something made him do it.”

Authorities performed a blood test but the tests have not been processed.

McDonough’s attorney requested a reduction in bail, which was rejected by Judge Brandon Ladner.