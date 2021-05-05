Great-grandson of televangelist Kenneth Copeland drowns in swimming pool accident

The great-grandson of televangelist Kenneth Copeland died Tuesday at a Fort Worth children’s hospital after being pulled out of swimming pool at a Tarrant County home, according to officials and his father.

Clark David Mayer, 2, was pronounced dead at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Wednesday.

His cause of death was drowning and it was ruled an accident, according to the medical examiner’s office.

“We’re going through a lot right now,” said Caleb Mayer, Clark’s father, in a brief interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Wednesday. “Please keep us in your prayers.”

Officials with the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office did not release any details on the incident Wednesday, saying it was an active investigation involving a child.

The incident was reported in the 5800 block of Lakeside Drive in Fort Worth, according to the medical examiner’s website. That address is the home of Kellie Copeland, Clark’s grandmother and the daughter of Kenneth Copeland, one of the most well-known televangelists in the country. His headquarters is in Tarrant County.

Officials with Kenneth Copeland Ministries did not return a telephone call.