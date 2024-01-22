Great Greek Mediterranean Grill coming soon to Centerville

Jan. 22—The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill is coming soon to the former location of Which Wich Superior Sandwiches in Centerville.

Customers can expect a contemporary take on Mediterranean cuisine with a focus on fresh ingredients and spice blends sourced directly from the Mediterranean and sauces and marinades made in-house, the restaurant's website states.

The restaurant, located at at 5409 Cornerstone N. Blvd., offers a variety of dips like Hummus, Tzatziki, Tirokafteri or Melitzanosalata, salads, gyros, souvlaki, desserts including baklava and much more.

The original Great Greek Mediterranean Grill opened in 2011 by a Greek-Armenian family. The traditional dishes they served were made from family recipes, passed down through generations.

The founders, Nick Della Penna and Trent Jones, were next-door neighbors in a small Las Vegas neighborhood before they teamed up and began exploring ideas to open a restaurant in 2015, the website said.

"They came across a successful Greek restaurant run by a family that wanted to sell. Trent tried the food first and reported back: "Nick, you got to try this place." Together, they went to the little corner restaurant in Henderson, Nevada, in the suburbs of Las Vegas. They ordered a Four Dip Combo and Greek gyros along with Mom's rice pudding and baklava ice cream for dessert. It was love at first bite," the website said.

In 2016, they took over the first Great Greek Mediterranean Grill and now the restaurant has grown to more than 50 locations in 17 states with plans to continue to grow this year.

"Nick and Trent haven't changed the recipes that they first fell in love with. Not by one ingredient," the website said. "The food served in our casual atmosphere is designed for foodies with discerning palates."

Other Ohio locations include 19077 Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights and 21605 Center Ridge Road in Rocky River near Cleveland.