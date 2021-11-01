'Great to be home': Emotional reunions as Australia's borders reopens
Arriving travellers embrace loved ones in emotional scenes at Sydney airport as the first flights arrive after Australia's international border reopened on Monday almost 600 days after a pandemic closure began. Shortly after dawn, bleary-eyed passengers began to trickle into the arrivals terminal at Kingsford Smith International and were quickly wrapped up in the tearful embraces of flower-clutching relatives. On March 20 last year, Australia introduced some of the world's toughest border restrictions in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Those conditions have now been dropped for the country's two largest cities -- Sydney and Melbourne -- which will now allow vaccinated Australians to come and go without quarantine of any kind. IMAGES AND VOXPOPS