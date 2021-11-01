'Great to be home': Emotional reunions as Australia's borders reopens

Car and Driver

These are just a few of the more than 40 concepts based on Ford trucks and SUVs that will be on display next week at the SEMA aftermarket show in Las Vegas. With the cancellation of the 2020 SEMA show, Ford and its collaborators had some extra time to come up with a slew of modified vehicles to show off at the 2021 event How many vehicles make up a slew, exactly? In this case, it means the more than 40 unique Ford project vehicles that will be on display in Las Vegas next week.