Great Horned Owl, Bald Eagle survive, but winter storm took toll on Cascades Raptor Center

Cascades Raptor Center staff spent Wednesday morning searching the rubble of a destroyed aviary for signs of their Great Horned Owl in the aftermath of the devastating storm that battered northwestern Oregon last week.

The storm caused more than $30,000 worth of damages to the center, staff estimated. Two aviaries were particularly hard hit.

The Great Horned Owl aviary was one of two destroyed by two large fallen Douglas fir trees.

The Bald Eagle aviary, which housed Atticus the Bald Eagle, was destroyed Monday, although staff were nearby to jump into action, save the bird and move him to a safe house.

Bird enclosures lay in pieces at the Cascades Raptor Center on Jan. 12 in Eugene after an ice storm moved through the area.

The destruction of Lorax the Great Horned Owl's aviary was not as luckily timed. Kit Lacy, bird curator at Cascades Raptor Center, said Lorax's aviary was hit sometime late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning. When center staff arrived Wednesday, they feared the worst, as the damage to her aviary was even more severe than the Bald Eagle's.

"She was nowhere to be found until the trainers started calling her name," Lacy said. "She answered back and she was nearby on our property up in a tree. As soon as the trainer asked her ... she flew down to the trainer immediately."

Cascades Raptor Center bird trainer Carrie Lorenz holds Lorax, a Great Horned Owl, whose aviary was destroyed.

Lacy said Lorax, miraculously, was completely unharmed apart from a minor abrasion on her face.

"We really have no idea how she survived the damage or how she was able to fly out of there," Lacy said. "The damage is so significant."

Extensive damage to the Cascades Raptor Center in Eugene

Incredibly, no birds — apart from Lorax's minor abrasion — nor staff were injured in the storm.

However, Julie Collins, executive director of Cascades Raptor Center, called the property damage "devastating."

In addition to the two major aviary destructions, paths were broken and trees and branches littered the center. Another concern is the numerous widowmaker branches, which are broken limbs caught up high in trees, that threaten to fall.

Nearby power poles were knocked down, leaving the center, located east of Spencer Butte, without power since Saturday. Lacey said one power pole was knocked down at the site and another has a tree on it at the base of the road up to the center. One power line has blocked off the main entrance, so vehicles are unable to get close to the center. Lacy said they have been operating on generators the entire time.

Bird enclosures lay in pieces at the Cascades Raptor Center on Jan. 12 in Eugene after an ice storm moved through the area.

According to a news release, the Cascades Raptor Center will remain closed until the site is in better shape. This could take until February, but the timeline is still uncertain.

"Closing our doors is always a hardship for the center," Collins stated in a news release. "But in this instance, it is a must. We have a lot of hard work to do to make the Nature Center safe for our guests. ... One of our biggest threats right now are the large number of widowmaker branches hanging over newly constructed aviaries. Getting those branches removed safely and quickly is necessary to protect both staff and the site."

Lacy added that the two destroyed aviaries will not be rebuilt for some time. Safety is the first focus.

Cascades Raptor Center staff staying strong during Oregon winter storm

Despite being closed, Cascades Raptor Center staff have been busier than ever.

Collins said the staff have been in constant communication, working together to figure out the next steps.

Lacy said any staff members who weren't completely stuck in their homes came to the center, ready to help out. Some staff hiked their way to the center while others planned carpools via staff who had snow chains on their vehicles.

"No one gets into bird training, or wildlife rehabilitation, to make the millions," Lacy said. "We have a dedicated staff of paid professionals here, working really hard. But it is definitely a labor of love and a passion to do this work."

Cascades Raptor Center rehabilitation technician Ellie Hajduk, left, helps Ulrike Streicher, director of rehabilitation, with a wheelbarrow of debris as the staff digs out from the storm on Jan. 12.

The Cascades Raptor Center has 33 ambassador birds that are permanent residents and currently 18 birds that are hospital patients receiving treatment.

On Friday morning, staff members were at the center again, assessing damage and clearing out debris.

"Our number one priority was safety of our staff, and even with that as a number one priority, we were able to get our staff here on site to take care of these animals that we all love very much," Lacy said.

The Cascades Raptor Center is asking for donations to help cover repair costs and keep staff employed while it is closed.

As a nonprofit center, it depends heavily on patron visits and gift shop purchases to sustain itself. Lacy said there's a common misconception that the center receives government funding.

After posting about the damage on Thursday, the center has already received over $20,000 in donations. Collins said she was overwhelmed by all the support, but asked the community to continue donating if they can.

"We're just so thankful and grateful to have a community that supports us like this," Collins said. "The only way we can make it is to have community support, and that's what is happening right now. They are pouring out their love to us."

Donations can be made at www.cascadesraptorcenter.org/donate or sent to PO Box 5386, Eugene, Oregon 97405.

While the Nature Center is closed to the public, the Louise Shimmel Wildlife Hospital will remain open. To report finding an injured bird, call the raptor hotline at 541-485-1320 ext. 1.

