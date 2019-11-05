Great Horned Owl saved by firefighters from California wildfires

Bird was rescued as firefighters searched for 'hazard' trees damaged by fire and liable to fall on people or wildlife: Ventura County Fire Department

A Great Horned Owl has been saved by firefighters in Southern California, as deadly blazes raged nearby.

The rescue was announced by authorities with the Ventura County Fire Department, which was working to fight back against the Maria Fire that is burning through nearby wooded areas.

According to a statement from the fire department, the owl has been named “Ram”, after the Los Angeles Rams football team.

Bird was rescued as firefighters searched for 'hazard' trees damaged by fire and liable to fall on people or wildlife (Ventura County Fire Department) More

It has been taken to a rehab centre to heal and get back on its wings.

The rescue came about as firefighters were patrolling near the town of Somis, and keeping an eye out for “hazard” trees — those that have been burned, and could easily fall on wildlife or people in the area.

The owl is now expected to make a full recovery, and then be put back into its natural habitat, according to the Ventura County Star.

The Maria Fire started on 31 October, and has burned about 10,000 acres since then. Cal Fire, which oversees state fire fighting operations, says the fire is about 90 per cent contained.