The great January health ‘rip off’ and why you’re spending too much

The best things in life are free. We all know that. Yet life itself, or at least a long and healthy one, is far from it. If you believe the wellness industry, that is. January is the sector’s silly-season. Adverts abound for wildly expensive supplements, exercise machines and accessories that will transform your year, your health and your entire future. And we are buying their claims, and their products.

According to the Global Wellness Institute, which publishes an annual review of the industry, the world spent $5.6 trillion on wellness in 2022, but is all this spending making us happier and healthier? Last year, the institute published the first ever global investigation into this very question.

The broad findings were positive. Tot up everything from meditation apps to weight-loss programmes via spa breaks, and the strength of a nation’s wellness economy did seem to correlate with longer and healthier life. The investigation also found, however, that “for some wellness sectors, there is little or no statistical relationship with health outcome indicators”.

Why? Likely because “spending money on a wellness activity is not always a good indicator of actually engaging in wellness and healthy behaviours”. Purchase a fancy gym membership, in other words, and you won’t magically acquire the motivation required to show up and put the work in. So which of the glitzy, pricy products endorsed by celebrities and beloved by social media are actually superior to their less sexy, more affordable equivalents?

Gym Memberships

High end average – £397 per month

Affordable average – £18.39 per month

More than 12 per cent of new gym memberships are purchased in January. Whether or not you keep visiting by March (spoiler: most do not), the amount you can spend on this resolution varies wildly. The average gym membership costs around £40 per month. Some of the nation’s most expensive (like the super-luxe London fitness club KX) will cost you well in excess of £500. The cheapest deal at your local Better leisure centre comes in at just £10 – distinctly less exclusive. The changing rooms smell noticeably less fragrant. But that aside, do you get what you pay for?

Well, the Better deal entitles you to just one monthly visit per month to a gym, swim or fitness class (and gives you 30 per cent off subsequent visits), while membership to KX unlimited access to facilities, classes, spa and – yes – “luxurious changing rooms with robes, slippers, lockers, laundry service and skincare products”.

Beyond that, however, more cash does not necessarily translate into better results, says Frances H Mikuriya, the founder of Frances M Fitness in Chelsea. “Some luxury gyms add perks like a number of private training sessions, a fitness assessment, or a body composition analysis to justify their costs,” she explains. But “the local leisure centre can provide a lot in terms of training equipment, pool, free weights, group exercise classes and a sense of community”.

“With determination and consistency in training, a basic gym with sufficient equipment can deliver exceptional results. So if you simply want to use equipment or to join group exercise classes, either a local leisure centre or a high-end club would work.” Rather than price, Mikuriya suggests, “look at what equipment and classes are available and – very importantly – the instructors profiles. Not all high-end gyms hire the best instructors.”

Personal Trainers

High end – average around £150 per session

Affordable end – average around £36 per session

The UK’s personal training industry is fit and still bulking up. If you want to jump onto the treadmill, the price tag will depend on where you live. According to fitness education provider The Fitness Group, the average cost of a personal trainer in London is between £50 and £150 per session, while in Wales and Northern Ireland it is between £30 and £60. But even in the capital, costs vary wildly. So is price a good predictor of their performance?

“Never assume all expensive personal trainers are worth the investment,” says Mikuriya. “Think of it as searching for a medical consultant, you’d want someone who is certified, experienced and has the proper credentials.” There are lots of different personal trainer accreditation programmes, she explains.

“The key thing is that they have completed the curriculum.” If you have a specific fitness goal in mind, you might look for further specialist qualifications, in corrective exercise or postnatal fitness, for example. Also “check out whether they are insured,” advises Mikuriya. “If they are not insured, it’s because they are not qualified or cannot be bothered to get insurance which will be alarming.”

Getting a well-qualified trainer inevitably costs more, but there are still ways to keep the cost down. Zoom, however, is not the answer, warns Mikuriya. “With an app or Zoom, the personal trainer is not monitoring you so closely, and the biggest risk is poor technique and form leading to an ineffective workout and potential injuries.” Instead: “ask a personal trainer to design a programme and go through it thoroughly, making sure you can perform all exercises independently.” You can then check-in with them less frequently, and they can tweak the programme you’ll pursue without them, as your fitness improves.

Leggings

Top end – average £254.80

Affordable end – average £11.30

You’re not really leaving the house in those baggy, bobbly tracksuit bottoms are you? Fitness leggings are the new celebrity obsession – perfect for being papped while posing with your matcha tea. Prices have rocketed accordingly. Moncler Grenoble’s, for example, designed for ‘runs, hikes and outdoor excursions’ and made from ‘technical stretch-jersey’, will set you back a modest £419. But will a pricy PE kit actually boost your chances of getting fit? Price points are often now dictated as much by ‘look’ as by ‘performance’, suggests Mikuriya. However, there is some evidence that wearing clothes you feel proud of actually enhances your performance.

Moreover, there are some instances when spending more might improve your workouts directly. If your cheap kit is getting drenched in sweat, upgrading to something with sweat-wicking properties and anti-odour technology might help your body’s cooling process and boost performance. If you do want to splash some cash, and performance is your priority, then consider brands like 2XU and Skins, whose claims really stack up, over fashion brands who have segued into fitness, suggests Mikuriya. The former research and test their claims to boost performance and enhance recovery.

Exercise Bikes

High end – average £5,476.60

Affordable end – average £206.60

Upright bikes, recumbent bikes, spin bikes – if you are looking for a new exercise bike, you are forgiven for feeling a little dizzy. The snappy-named Life Fitness Integrity DSE3HD Upright Bike WIFI in arctic silver – “the perfect platform for your home cardio workouts” – will set you back £10,584. Meanwhile the Lonsdale exercise bike – “sturdy, reliable and simple to operate” – costs £79.99.

Will a fancy model boost your fitness better than your dusty old pedal bike? Potentially, says Mikuriya. Exercise bikes that come with programmed workouts (as opposed to free-pedalling) are likely to burn more calories and improve your fitness levels, because you will be working at different heart-rate zones, she suggests.

Not all exercise bikes are created equal, however. Some have more adjustments, making them more comfortable and effective for your body type, a wide range of resistances, and are smoother to pedal. Is a pricier bike more likely to have these features? “Sadly no,” says Mikuriya. Her advice is to climb on for a test ride before handing over your cash.

Juicers

High end – average £1,388.90

Affordable end – average £48.59

New year, new determination to squeeze in your five-a-day? Pause before investing in that high-tech juicer, suggests Emily Leeming, a registered nutritionist and author of forthcoming book Genius Gut. Pricier models often taut their ‘cold-pressing’ tech, but a 2019 study found that there is no difference in either nutrition or antioxidants between regular juicing and cold-pressing, she says.

“It’s really best to eat whole fruits or vegetables,” Leeming says. “When you juice fruit and veg, you are breaking down and removing many of the beneficial nutrients and bioactive compounds.”

Most of us are only getting 60 per cent of the fibre we need, she says. Juicing removes this vital component and releases unhealthy ‘free sugars’ instead. Nor is drinking juice alone a great way to shed pounds. “When doing a juice diet you don’t get enough protein, which your body needs to maintain and repair your muscle tissue,” Leeming explains. “So if you do lose weight, you’re more likely to lose muscle alongside any fat loss. Maintaining muscle mass is one of the most important actions we can take to live well for longer, particularly as we start to lose muscle mass as we age.”

Probiotics

High end – average £149.138 a month

Affordable end – average £7.64 a month

Unless you have been living under a rock, you will be aware that the true secret to your health, happiness and longevity lies in the least glamorous of locations: your gut. Specifically, the bacteria that take up residency there.

Spending your money on supporting them with probiotics seems a wise move, but how much is a more complex conundrum. The world’s most expensive probiotic, Progurt, could set you back almost £500 per month (depending on the package you purchase). Alternatively, you could nip to Holland and Barrett and pick up 120 capsules of their own brand for £12.99 (3.24 per month).

“The probiotics market is worth in excess of $50 billion per year and growing, so there’s a lot of consumer demand and, consequently, a mushrooming range of products,” says Simon Gaisford, a professor of pharmaceutics at UCL, who devotes his time to studying and stacking up the claims made by these products. Though he does not comment on any individual brands, he confirms that “expensive does not automatically mean better”.

That said, “fermented supplements are best, but they cost money to make, so are usually more expensive”. “Liquid products are likely to be more effective than solid products, because bacteria are living creatures and have to be desiccated to be put into sachets, tablets and capsules,” Gaisford suggests. This makes the cult liquid probiotic Symprove (£39.99 a month for a year-long subscription and much more for shorter commitments) effective, if not cheap.

Don’t have the stomach for spending on that level? “You can add fermented foods to your diet to get probiotics, but having tested a lot (particularly kombuchas, kimchis and sauerkrauts) I think they don’t usually contain enough bacteria to make a big difference straight away,” says Gaisford.

In principle, probiotic yoghurts, like Actimel or kefir, will be more effective than a traditional yoghurt, simply because the number of probiotic bacteria will be higher, he explains. “So if you’re trying to improve a particular gut health issue then take a properly formulated, liquid probiotic supplement. If you are generally well but feel like you want to maintain good gut health, fermented foods are a good long-term option.”

Vitamin Supplements

High end – average £177.24 a month

Affordable end – average £1.10 a month

On Tiktok, videos labelled #supplements have been viewed 5.7 billion times. Kourtney Kardashian has – inevitably – launched a new supplement brand, Lemme. Vitamins and minerals have never been so cool, so confusing, or so potentially expensive.

According to market researchers Statista, sales have been increasing since 2009, and in 2022, the UK spent £461 million on over-the-counter pills. A 2022 survey suggested that this amounts to an average spend of £14.99 on vitamins and superfoods. Shake us and we’d rattle. But does it all make a difference?

Many of the more expensive brands boast about their ‘bioavailability’ – the extent to which they are absorbed into the bloodstream – but a critical eye is required when it comes to such claims, suggests Gaisford: “The rate at which vitamins and minerals are absorbed is usually a function of the vitamins and minerals themselves rather than how they are formulated.

“That said, liquid or fast-dispersing products should lead to faster absorption, in the same way as seen for medicines, simply because their contents will dissolve faster. Still, my gut feeling (every pun intended) is that the wording is a marketing tool, possibly backed up in some cases by a limited set of data.”

Ditto that oft-used phrase ‘clinically-proven’. “Most people would take that as ‘shown in a properly conducted clinical trial to deliver the vitamin/mineral to the blood’ but it can also mean ‘I gave the supplement to a person in a clinic and they said they felt better’,” says Gaisford.

In the UK, vitamin supplements are covered by the Food Supplements Regulations, he points out, which means all of them should be manufactured to a good quality standard. If you are tempted to spend hundreds on the latest social-media sensation supplement, then more power to you. Otherwise, “taking a general multivitamin should work just fine,” Gaisford adds. “If you eat a balanced diet, you should get all the vitamins and minerals you need, without a supplement.”