'He was a great kid:' Family, teacher remember Victorville teenager hit by drunk driver

Martin Estacio, Victorville Daily Press
·4 min read
In this article:
Ricardo Serrano while helping cater in 2021.
Ricardo Serrano liked to help.

Whether it was making tacos for family-catered parties or making sure his mother and father took their medications, his sister Janet Serrano said he enjoyed doing it.

“He acted mature when needed but he also liked playing like a kid when given the chance,” she said. “He cared about all of us.”

Known by his family and friends as Richie, the high school sophomore planned to eventually join the Marines and study nursing.

That dream was cut short at an intersection less than a mile from his school.

Ricardo was riding his bike home from in Old Town Victorville when he was struck by a drunk driver who fled the scene, authorities said.

The teenager died about an hour later.

Deputies arrested the suspect driver, 29-year-old Hector Castro Loaeza. He pleaded guilty this week to vehicular manslaughter and hit and run causing permanent injury or death.

Castro Loaeza is scheduled to be sentenced in January, a speedy conclusion compared to some criminal cases which can take years to reach an end.

But that’s little solace for family, friends and teachers who mourn the loss of a 15-year-old in the prime of his life.

“He was everything to us,” said Ricardo’s older brother, Gerardo Serrano.

Suspected drunk driver pleaded quick

Classes at Victor Valley High School had ended about 15 minutes before Ricardo was hit on Dec. 6.

He was bicycling west across C Street when a vehicle traveling south on Fifth Street struck him, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Ricardo was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died only a week before his 16th birthday.

Deputies found Castro Loaeza later that night and he was taken into custody.

Court records show the Victorville man pleaded guilty to the two crimes Monday before a preliminary hearing.

This step in the court process is where prosecutors would have tried to convince the judge there was enough evidence to hold Castro Loaeza to answer for the charges.

Brandon Wood, a local criminal defense attorney not involved in the case, said it was “very common” for a case to settle before a preliminary. He added it was possible Castro Loaeza had received a plea agreement from a prosecutor.

In response to emailed questions, the San Bernardino District Attorney’s Office did not say whether they had made a plea deal. A public defender assigned to Castro Loaeza’s case did not respond to an email for comment.

Wood said there were a lot of reasons, though, for a person to “plead quick,” including one’s conscience.

“Some people come in and just want to plead,” he said. “They feel bad and say, ‘I’m pleading. Whatever happens, happens.’”

Vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and hit and run resulting in death can both be punished by a sentence of up to four years, according to state penal code.

Wood said it is up to a judge or the conditions of a plea agreement whether sentences will be served at the same time or consecutively.

Castro Loaeza is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 21.

An 'outstanding' student

Victor Valley High School.
Despite only attending Victor Valley High School in the 10th grade, principal Nancy Noyer said Ricardo managed to make many close friends in a short period and made an impression on his teachers.

“There are some kids that are good kids and some kids that are great kids. He was a great kid,” she said.

Noyer described Ricardo as an “outstanding student” and teachers gave similar praise.

Alicia Most, Ricardo’s world history teacher, said while Ricardo was soft spoken, he “still had a humor and presence about him that his teachers and friends both enjoyed.”

“Ricardo embodied all the qualities of a student that made teaching a pleasure and he will be greatly missed,” she said.

Chemistry teacher David Sanchez remembered his pupil was generous and family oriented. Once, Ricardo was looking for ideas for what he should get his father’s birthday. Sanchez asked the teenager what his budget was.

“Without hesitation (Ricardo) said ‘for my dad’s gift there is no budget,’” Sanchez said.

Another time, Ricardo showed how kind and caring he could be.

Sanchez said one of his students — who also rode his bike to school — would complain when the weather got chillier about “his knuckles feeling super cold and numb.”

The next day, Ricardo showed up to school with a gift for him: A pair of gloves.

“I’ll forever cherish the moments I was able to experience with him and I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to be his teacher,” Sanchez said. “There’s so much more to say but I don’t think I can make sense of it all.”

Daily Press reporter Martin Estacio may be reached at 760-955-5358 or MEstacio@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_mestacio.

