Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co. in Midtown closes indefinitely due to COVID-19 outbreak

A staff coronavirus outbreak due to what employees allege is an unsafe working environment has led to the indefinite closure of a beloved Midtown coffee shop.

Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Co.'s cafe on Woodward Avenue has been closed since Friday and, in an email to staff on Sunday night and reviewed by the Free Press, president and founder Greg Miracle announced the location would be closed indefinitely.

The announcement follows an outbreak of coronavirus among staff and demands from employees to establish safety protocols to ensure their health, including providing personal protective equipment and implementing quarantine guidelines. The staff, consisting of 13 baristas and two managers, work in close proximity to community members, and frequent customers include staff at the nearby Detroit Medical Center.

People walk up to see a sign on the door of The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company on Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Monday, January 10, 2022, stating the business is temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19.

In an email to management after closing Thursday that was shared with the Free Press, employees said they will not be returning to work until all remaining employees — who hadn't already tested positive for COVID-19 — secured negative PCR tests. As staffing was bare bones due to employees catching coronavirus, staff said they have had to take on added responsibilities and they would be willing to negotiate working while awaiting test results with hazard pay.

In a statement to the Free Press Monday, Miracle said the flagship cafe will be closed until it is deemed safe to reopen and all other locations, including one in Florida, will remain open.

"Great Lakes Coffee has followed all CDC protocols in its business operations and in managing this outbreak, and has provided access to free Covid rapid tests for its staff to prevent further exposures," Miracle's statement reads. "However, in response to fears expressed by staff members and due to the close working spaces unique to its very busy Midtown location, the company has decided to close this cafe temporarily to assure employee safety."

The coffee company hadn't posted about the closure yet on social media Monday.

The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company on Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Monday, January 10, 2022, is temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19.

In response to employee concerns Thursday night, the company's director of operations Chuck Palumbo assured them in an email shared with the Free Press that CDC business guidelines are being followed "emphatically," that protocols have been relayed to management to pass on to baristas and that rapid tests have been secured and will be available. Addressing employees' desire to await PCR test results before returning to work, Palumbo said the email will be accepted as a resignation for those who do not arrive for their scheduled shifts.

Palumbo did not respond to a request for comment.

Michigan is in the midst of its fourth coronavirus surge, with the omicron variant running rampant through the state and driving hospitals to a breaking point. Testing efforts in Detroit have been reignited in light of the rise in case rates, which has reached 101,079 confirmed cases as of Friday and continues to lead Wayne County.

The Great Lakes Coffee Roasting Company on Woodward Avenue in Detroit on Monday, January 10, 2022, is temporarily closed due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID-19.

In the email announcing the closure, Miracle said the company hears staffers' concerns.

"Given the tight workspaces at the brew counter and in our extremely small kitchen, we see no protective measures by which we can effectively prevent exposure between employees and therefore assure your individual safety," Miracle said in the Sunday email announcing the indefinite closure. "Due to these compact work spaces which are unique to the Midtown work environment, effective social distancing throughout a work shift in the face of this extremely contagious Covid variant is virtually impossible."

