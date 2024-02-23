GREAT LAKES CULINARY INSTITUTE: Swiss-inspired dinner to help pay for Switzerland trip

Feb. 23—TRAVERSE CITY — Northwestern Michigan College students at the Great Lake Culinary Institute are hosting a Swiss-inspired dinner tonight to raise funds for study in Switzerland.

The 15 students heading abroad this May hope to build upon the skills they've learned through the institute.

Chef Mike Skarupinski, who has been with the school for 19 years, said it's great to see students, as they're learning, realize the opportunities that are available to them through the culinary arts.

"We wanted to do something special this year, so this is the first time we're partnering with the Study Abroad Association," he said. "These students will be learning at a culinary institute in Switzerland; they're going to be working around the clock with different teachers and professionals ... and they'll get a certificate when they're done."

"I'm really excited. It's what I'm looking forward most to on this trip," said GLCI student Riley LaBarge.

LaBarge, who is in her last semester of the program, said what drew her to the culinary institute was the opportunity to work in the baking and pastry program.

"I saw a lot of cool things here when I took a tour," she said. "Taking a class in high school as a junior also opened up my eyes to going to culinary school. I didn't really think of it as a career at the time, but definitely wanted to work as a baker."

Then, working as a student at GLCI helped her realize the possibilities within this career.

Students of the culinary program can pursue a culinary arts degree, or pursue more specific routes, such as a baking and pastry certificate. Graduates go on to work as chefs and head cooks, food preparation workers, bartenders, baristas and first-line supervisors.

A new option this year is a culinary certificate with a maritime emphasis. Some students have been offered internships to work on board the Great Lakes Maritime Academy's training ship, the State of Michigan.

After a decade in which the institute saw decreasing numbers, from 200 in 2014 to 74 students in 2023, enrollment is heading back in the right direction, according to Cari Noga, Northwestern Michigan College director of communications.

This semester, the program has 87 students.

Last year, the institute was able to maintain its enrollment after "significant attrition in 2021-22," Noga said. That's when the program grew by 17.5 percent, adding 13 students.

Dinner will be served in Lobdell's teaching restaurant, where students put their learning to work in a real-life environment. The four-course menu will feature local Leelanau raclette cheese, soup, entree and a limoncello-style tiramisu for dessert.