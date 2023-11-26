Great Lakes region bracing for several days of lake-effect snow

AccuWeather meteorologists warn a lake-effect setup could bring over a foot of snow in several states, with disruptions expected to mount as the week progresses.

The same storm that produced feet of snow in the Rockies over Thanksgiving pushed into the Great Lakes on Sunday, bringing a round of snow starting what will be several days of wintry weather for the new week.

Behind this swath of snow, a fresh batch of cold air is expected to sail over the warmer Great Lakes, creating intense bands referred to as lake-effect snow. In some cases, the lake effect may act like a thunderstorm in the winter and could produce squalls or thunder and lightning, creating a phenomenon known as thundersnow.

This event, the first of the season is expected to last several days, perhaps as late as Wednesday morning, allowing for higher snow accumulations to pile up.

"The lake-effect snow is expected to reach peak intensity across the entire Great Lakes from Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

More than half a dozen states can expect snow showers into the middle of the week, with more localized heavy snow bands. Some locations that are less likely to be impacted by lake-effect snow could see snow this time.

"The temperature difference between the bitter cold blowing across still "warm" lake waters can lead to bursts of heavy snow to reach farther than usual, even as far east as northern New England early in the week. Detroit, typically safe from lake-effect snow, could also see some bursts Monday into Monday evening quickly coating some roads and snarling travel," warned Sojda.

While snow showers may be far reaching, most of the heavy snow accumulation is likely to stay closer to the lakes, with parts of northern Michigan, northwestern Pennsylvania and northern New York the most likely targets for feet of snow, where 1-2 feet of snow is forecast. Residents most at risk for the heavy snow are those in northern Michigan, to northeast of Cleveland, Ohio, around Erie, Pennsylvania, and those south of Buffalo or north of Syracuse in New York.

"Travel in the heaviest snow bands, especially in New York, could become nearly impossible after dark Monday as gusty winds combine with snowfall rates of a few inches per hour to create blizzard-like conditions," said Sojda.

In the western Great Lakes, the wind direction is expected shift through the next several days, making the bands of intense snow to be less stationary. As such, Sojda warned that most places will be able to get a healthy dose of snow at some point.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

As a whole, motorists should use extreme caution while traveling through the first half of the week, as conditions could turn from totally fine to almost near-zero visibility in a matter of minutes. Some roadways of particular concern for major accidents, due to high travel speeds, are Interstate 90 in western New York and northeast Ohio and portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 196 in Michigan. Travel along Interstate 81 could also be a concern from Syracuse to near Watertown.

Even in areas of the Midwest and Northeast that avoid the heaviest snow and blustery winds are expected to be more widespread. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph are forecast from Michigan's Upper Peninsula to the Northeast Atlantic Coast.

Localized power outages will be a concern, as well as localized damage. Residents should ensure any outdoor holiday decorations are secured before winds pick up.

Falling air temperatures throughout the week, combined with the gusty winds are also likely to bring some of the lowest AccuWeather RealFeel® temperatures so far this season for the region. Much of the Great Lakes can expect the RealFeel® temperatures to drop into the single digits either on Monday or Tuesday mornings.

The persistent winds will push lake waters toward the west- and northwest-facing shorelines, where overwash and even freezing spray are likely in some places.

Shifting winds will disrupt the intensity of lake-effect snow Wednesday, but it will likely take until the arrival of enough milder air Thursday to finally completely shut down the lake-effect machine across the entire region.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.