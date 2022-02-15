From the Great Michigan Pizza Funeral to tainted peanut butter: How we got today's recall system

Katie Wedell, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Foodborne illness has been around for as long as humans have been eating food. Scientists believe typhoid fever from Salmonella may have been what killed Alexander the Great in 323 B.C.

President Zachary Taylor also is suspected to have died from bacteria in food or water he consumed at a Fourth of July celebration in 1850.

The U.S. had some food safety regulations as far back as the colonies, but the laws we have today about food inspection and reporting to the public didn't start to take shape until the early 20th century.

If you read Upton Sinclair’s "The Jungle" and were grossed out by the descriptions of how meat was processed at the stockyards in Chicago, you weren’t alone. Then-President Theodore Roosevelt didn’t like what he read and helped push through two bills in 1906 that began the modern era of our food safety laws.

FOOD RECALLS: How technology could alert you before you eat that tainted salad

The Pure Food and Drug Act set testing requirements to ensure the safety and cleanliness of all food and drugs meant for human consumption. It also broke off a branch of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to become the FDA.

USDA, FDA enforce food safety laws

Those two agencies remain the key enforcers of food safety laws and issuers of recalls – the FDA for all drugs, cosmetics, medical devices, pet food and human food other than meat, poultry, or eggs; the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service for those specific three food categories.

The Meat Inspection Act, also passed in 1906, required certified officials to inspect all animals before slaughter and all meat after slaughter to detect any diseases.

1973: First major recall involved canned mushrooms

The first major national recall didn’t happen until 1973 when 75 million cans of mushrooms were pulled from shelves due to suspected botulism. There’s no record of anyone being sickened, but the recall gave the world the story of the Great Michigan Pizza Funeral.

Other food safety milestones have come in the wake of tragedies.

1993: Jack in the Box E. coli outbreak

An E. coli outbreak from Jack in the Box hamburger patties that killed four children in 1993 was the impetus for the USDA to mandate the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) system at every federally inspected meat and poultry slaughter and processing plant in the United States.

HACCP is now a widely used system in the food industry designed to identify and control potential problems before they occur. HACCP consists of seven steps used to monitor food as it flows through a facility, whether a food processing plant or a retail food operation.

The public hadn't heard much about the type of E. coli that causes foodborne illnesses before the Jack in the Box outbreak. In fact, scientists had only recognized it as a cause of disease in 1982.

2008-2009: Salmonella outbreak in peanut products

It was a Salmonella outbreak in peanut products that killed nine people in late 2008 and early 2009 that eventually led to the passage of the Food Safety Modernization Act in 2011.

It aimed to shift focus to preventing food contamination rather than responding to it, so most of its provisions deal with food manufacturing, harvesting, storing and testing rather than the public-facing recall system.

The act also gave the FDA new authority to order a mandatory recall if a company refuses to do so voluntarily.

The 2008 outbreak related to Peanut Corporation of America products was unique in that the company continually denied responsibility for the outbreak while manipulating testing to avoid a recall.

In February of 2009, the FDA reported that the company shipped tainted products either without retesting after a positive pathogen test, before the retest results came back from the lab, or after a second test showed no bacterial contamination. In all three cases the product should have been destroyed.

Investigations by the federal government and journalists uncovered emails that implicated the company’s owner Stewart Parnell in knowingly shipping tainted products because he was losing money.

Parnell was sentenced to 28 years in prison after being convicted of dozens of criminal counts including fraud and conspiracy. His brother along with a former quality assurance manager and two former plant managers for the company were also convicted of criminal acts and sentenced to prison time.

Most recalls today are voluntarily initiated by food companies when they become aware of a potential contamination, mislabeling or other issue with their food.

PRODUCT RECALLS: Check USA TODAY's recall resource for the latest updates

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Recall history: How the U.S. developed its food safety laws

