Is it a Great Move to Acquire Meta (FB) Shares?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jose Karlo Mari Tottoc
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mark Zuckerberg
    Mark Zuckerberg
    American Internet entrepreneur

Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of their careers. Rowan Street Capital believes in playing the long-term game with long-term people. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of its finest picks for 2022.

In its Q2 2022 investor letter, Rowan Street mentioned Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) and explained its insights for the company. Founded in 2004, Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is a Menlo Park, California-based multinational technology conglomerate with a $495.7 billion market capitalization. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) delivered a -45.54% return since the beginning of the year, while its 12-month returns are down by -47.84%. The stock closed at $183.17 per share on July 21, 2022.

Here is what Rowan Street has to say about Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in its Q2 2022 investor letter:

"Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta

Mark does not need an introduction. We started buying Facebook shares back in 2018 when the stock was very depressed as Facebook was dealing with a long 'dirty-laundry' list of challenges. We were convinced that Facebook remains an extraordinary business with incredible moat (2.9B users), and they still have tons of opportunities to profitably reinvest their capital. We have been very impressed with how Zuck & Co. handled a long list of challenges over the past few years and managed to keep growing and innovating! There are not many CEOs in the world that are more committed to the long term vision of his company than Zuck. We encourage you to read his recent Founders Letter where Mark has outlined his vision (next chapter for the internet and next chapter for his company) - its hugely inspiring."

Photo by Joshua Hoehne on Unsplash

Our calculations show that Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) ranks 4th on our list of the 30 Most Popular Stocks Among Hedge Funds. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was in 200 hedge fund portfolios at the end of the second quarter of 2022, compared to 224 funds in the previous quarter. Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) delivered a -2.61% return in the past 3 months.

In July 2022, we published an article that includes Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in 10 Stocks Billionaire Tiger Cub Rob Citrone is Buying. You can find other investor letters from hedge funds and prominent investors on our hedge fund investor letters 2022 Q1 page.

Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.

Recommended Stories

  • Mark Zuckerberg to face deposition over Cambridge Analytica

    Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook's parent company Meta, will join other tech executives in being deposed over the Cambridge Analytica scandal. CBS News tech reporter Dan Patterson joined Christina Ruffini and Elaine Quijano to discuss.

  • McPerson County man wanted since 2020 arrested in Missouri, now accused of rape

    Bond was set at $50,000 cash for a man wanted in McPherson County on charges of rape and sexual contact with a child between the ages of 13 and 14.

  • Here’s What Makes Spotify (SPOT) a Smart Investment Choice

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • Is Charter Communication (CHTR) a Great Investment Choice?

    Andvari Associates, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. For the first six months of 2022 Andvari was down 30.9% net of fees while the SPDR S&P 500 ETF was down 20.0%. Go over the fund’s top 5 positions to have a glimpse of […]

  • Restaurateur & Philanthropist Chad Dillon Awards Currently Incarcerated Convicted Felons With More Than $10K In Entrepreneurship Scholarships

    Giving back! An Atlanta restauranteur awarded incarcerated convicted felons with over $10,000 in startup funds.

  • Fundsmith Equity on Meta (FB): “It’s Either Cheap or a so-Called Value Trap”

    Fundsmith Equity, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Fund underperformed what is perhaps the most obvious comparator — the MSCI World Index (£ net), which itself fell by 11.3% — by 6.5 percentage points during the first half of 2022. Go […]

  • Monkeypox outbreak a global public health emergency, World Health Organization director-general declares

    "We must act now, and we must act together," international health officials said Saturday as cases topped 16,000 globally and the death toll reached five.

  • Here’s What Makes Novo Nordisk (NVO) an Interesting Investment Option

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • 3 Growth Stocks You Can Buy Right Now for Under $100

    Offering ample upside, these stocks span a range of industries, and you can pick up a share of each for less than a C-note.

  • Is it Wise to Invest in Builders FirstSource (BLDR)?

    Black Bear Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Black Bear Value Fund” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Black Bear Value Fund, LP (the “Fund”) returned –6.7% in June and –2.7% YTD. If a downturn is going to impair a business permanently, it’s typically not a […]

  • Black Bear Value Partners: “EAF is in a Unique Position”

    Black Bear Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Black Bear Value Fund” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Black Bear Value Fund, LP (the “Fund”) returned –6.7% in June and –2.7% YTD. If a downturn is going to impair a business permanently, it’s typically not a […]

  • Amazon policy executive Jay Carney leaves for Airbnb

    Amazon.com Inc. (Nasdaq: AMZN) is losing another top executive. Jay Carney, the company's public policy and communications leader, has been hired away by Airbnb, the vacation rental company said Friday. Carney, Amazon's senior vice president of global corporate affairs and a member of the company's senior leadership team, known as the S-team, will be Airbnb's head of policy and communications, reporting to CEO Brian Chesky.

  • Is it Still Safe to Acquire Philip Morris (PM) Shares?

    Fundsmith Equity, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Fund underperformed what is perhaps the most obvious comparator — the MSCI World Index (£ net), which itself fell by 11.3% — by 6.5 percentage points during the first half of 2022. Go […]

  • Here’s What Makes Green Brick Partners (GRBK) a Smart Investment

    Black Bear Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Black Bear Value Fund” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Black Bear Value Fund, LP (the “Fund”) returned –6.7% in June and –2.7% YTD. If a downturn is going to impair a business permanently, it’s typically not a […]

  • Should You Consider Investing in Coinbase (COIN)?

    Rowan Street Capital LLC, an investment management firm, published its second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Over many years, the fund concluded that its sole focus should be on identifying and partnering with visionary CEOs and the best entrepreneurs in the world, preferably in the earlier-to-mid stages of […]

  • 6 Surprising Items Worth Buying at Walmart

    Walmart is a store that sells just about everything. From groceries and household items to books and baby clothes, there's not a whole lot you can't get at the retail giant. However, even if you're a...

  • Argentina's new economy chief to meet IMF head on Monday

    Argentina's newly appointed economy minister Silvina Batakis will meet on Monday with the head of the International Monetary Fund in Washington, the government said, as Argentina's economy struggles with spiraling inflation. Argentina is the IMF's largest debtor with a $44 billion program that was approved by the board in late March. Argentina's peso currency also fell to record lows this week, weighed down by a stronger dollar worldwide and a domestic political crisis.

  • The Stock Market Is Entering Its Weakest Months. What to Watch Out For.

    Equities managed to finish the week higher, but hazards are lurking in all corners. The coming week will be crucial, with the Fed meeting and news conference as well as earnings from Big Tech.

  • Will Home Prices Come Down This Fall? Only if These Things Happen

    Home prices are way up on a national level, and they don't appear to be coming down anytime soon. Compounding the issue is the fact that mortgage rates are now sitting at much higher levels than they were a year ago. There's a good chance that mortgage rates will continue to rise this year.

  • Tesla Lead Times Are Shrinking. Are EV Buyers Looking Elsewhere?

    Bears think shorter lead times for Tesla vehicles are a sign of slipping demand for electric vehicles in general. CEO Elon Musk says he wants shorter waits for buyers.