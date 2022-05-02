Great news for 1st Group Limited (ASX:1ST): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in 1st Group Limited's (ASX:1ST) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

1st Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when insider Ian Moore bought AU$200k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.016 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.01). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

In the last twelve months 1st Group insiders were buying shares, but not selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Are 1st Group Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Co-Founder Klaus Bartosch bought just AU$5.4k worth of shares in that time. That's not much at all. So it is hard to draw any conclusion about how insiders are feeling about the stock, from these recent trades.

Insider Ownership of 1st Group

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. 1st Group insiders own about AU$2.0m worth of shares. That equates to 37% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At 1st Group Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Insiders own shares in 1st Group and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For instance, we've identified 7 warning signs for 1st Group (4 can't be ignored) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

