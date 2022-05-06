Great news for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited's (ASX:ACF) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The CEO, MD & Executive Director, Steven Boland, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$180k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.36 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of AU$0.50, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 11% of Steven Boland's holding. Steven Boland was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably Steven Boland was also the biggest buyer, having purchased AU$288k worth of shares.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 580.43k shares for AU$288k. But they sold 656.91k shares for AU$261k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Acrow Formwork and Construction Services insiders. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Insiders Bought Stock Recently

There has been significantly more insider buying, than selling, at Acrow Formwork and Construction Services, over the last three months. In fact, two insiders bought AU$207k worth of shares. On the other hand, CEO, MD & Executive Director Steven Boland netted AU$81k by selling. The buying outweighs the selling, which suggests that insiders may believe the company will do well in the future.

Insider Ownership of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 7.5% of Acrow Formwork and Construction Services shares, worth about AU$9.5m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. Overall, this level of ownership isn't that impressive, but it's certainly better than nothing!

So What Does This Data Suggest About Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Acrow Formwork and Construction Services stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Be aware that Acrow Formwork and Construction Services is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

