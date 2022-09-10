Great news for Appen Limited (ASX:APX): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Appen Limited's (ASX:APX) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Appen

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Chair of the Board Richard Freudenstein bought AU$100k worth of shares at a price of AU$6.68 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$3.82). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Appen insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Appen Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Appen insiders own about AU$41m worth of shares. That equates to 8.8% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Appen Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Appen shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Appen and their transactions don't cause us concern. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Appen. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Appen.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

