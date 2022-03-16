Great news for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

AppHarvest Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The President & Director David Lee made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$100k worth of shares at a price of US$7.14 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$5.22). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While AppHarvest insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does AppHarvest Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. AppHarvest insiders own 20% of the company, currently worth about US$107m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The AppHarvest Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded AppHarvest shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Judging from their transactions, and high insider ownership, AppHarvest insiders feel good about the company's future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AppHarvest. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that you ought to be aware of before buying any shares in AppHarvest.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

