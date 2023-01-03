Great news for Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Belararox Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

There wasn't any very large single transaction over the last year, but we can still observe some trading.

While Belararox insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The average buy price was around AU$0.29. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price, which is AU$0.27. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Are Belararox Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We saw some Belararox insider buying shares in the last three months. MD & Director Arvind Misra purchased AU$9.0k worth of shares in that period. We like it when there are only buyers, and no sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership Of Belararox

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Belararox insiders own 23% of the company, worth about AU$3.4m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Belararox Insiders?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). That said, the purchases were not large. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders do have a stake in Belararox and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Belararox is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those are significant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

