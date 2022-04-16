Great news for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in CIRCOR International, Inc.'s (NYSE:CIR) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Check out our latest analysis for CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board Helmuth Ludwig made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$65k worth of shares at a price of US$32.46 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$23.88. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months CIRCOR International insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

CIRCOR International is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.1% of CIRCOR International shares, worth about US$10m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CIRCOR International Insiders?

The fact that there have been no CIRCOR International insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in CIRCOR International and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for CIRCOR International that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: CIRCOR International may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Recommended Stories

  • These 8 Core Stability Exercises Will Add to Your Strength Sessions

    Barry’s Bootcamp instructor Lindsey Clayton put together a workout that targets the muscles in your pelvis, lower back, hips, and abdomen for core stability.

  • How a Lone Tenant Is Holding Up a $70 Million Condo Deal

    NEW YORK — Ahmet Nejat Ozsu won’t budge. For 15 years, he has lived in the same apartment — a one-bedroom with an enviable private deck on the top floor of a building on the Upper West Side. So when a developer, the Naftali Group, bought the Manhattan building for $70 million in June and told tenants that they had to move, Ozsu made plans to stay. He could not be swayed with a buyout offer of $30,000, an eviction notice or even a $25 million lawsuit that Naftali recently filed against him. In Ap

  • Dave Ramsey Says This Financial Mistake Is Like Dropping an Atomic Bomb on Your Budget

    Finance guru Dave Ramsey has identified one of these big mistakes, and has issued a strong warning to his followers about it. As Ramsey's blog explains, taking out a bigger mortgage in order to buy a costlier house than planned is like dropping a bomb on your financial life because the large monthly payments that you'll end up taking on can destroy your ability to do other important things with your money. First and foremost, when you take out a mortgage loan, you commit to paying it for a long time.

  • If You'd Invested $10,000 in AT&T in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Back in 2015, AT&T (NYSE: T) closed its $49 billion purchase of DirecTV to become the country's largest pay-TV provider. At the time, AT&T believed that acquisition would strengthen its business with a four-way bundle of its mobile, fixed-line, internet, and pay-TV services. AT&T bought Time Warner for $85 billion in 2018 to build its own streaming services, but that expansion was chaotic, costly, and offset the relatively stable growth of its telecom business.

  • Twitter founder Jack Dorsey finally tweets about Elon Musk’s takeover bid

    In the tumult following Elon Musk’s bid to buy Twitter the only voice we haven’t heard from has been the company’s co-founder, Jack Dorsey—until now. Taking to Twitter today, Dorsey answered a couple questions posed by a Twitter user: Was Musk investing contingent on Dorsey leaving? Did Dorsey leave because of Musk?

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    Last year, the stock market proved virtually unstoppable, with a peak decline in the benchmark S&P 500 of just 5%. Both the S&P 500 and iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average reached double-digit percentage declines in March, while the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) shed as much as 22% of its value between mid-November and mid-March. This 22% decline officially put the Nasdaq in a bear market.

  • Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer says you should sell. If you want to read about some more stocks that Cramer is bearish on, go directly to Jim Cramer Says You Should Sell These 5 Stocks. The finance world is abuzz with news that Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) founder Elon Musk […]

  • Wisconsin woman scams Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million

    A 40-year-old Wisconsin woman has been accused of operating a scheme that defrauded around 70 Hmong American investors out of at least $16.5 million. A civil complaint was filed on Wednesday by the Securities and Exchange Commission, charging Kay Yang with four counts of securities fraud from between April 2017 and April 2021. Her husband, 47-year-old Chao Yang, has also been charged with “one count alleging the improper receipt of $800,000 in investor money.”

  • The Smartest Dividend Aristocrats to Buy With $500 Right Now

    Dividend Aristocrats are a great starting point if you're looking for long-term winners to build a portfolio around. These companies are S&P 500 members that have paid and raised their dividend for at least 25 consecutive years.

  • Elon Musk is no longer Twitter's largest shareholder and says he's 'not sure' his takeover bid will be successful

    The billionaire is no longer Twitter's largest shareholder after Vanguard Group swooped in to snap up a 10.3% stake, according to a recent SEC filing.

  • 3 Winning Stocks to Buy No Matter What the Market Is Doing

    These stocks can provide long-term results, whether it's a bull market or bear market right now.

  • Get Paid a 5% Dividend Yield With This Orange Grower

    The next time you're about to start your day by heading to the fridge and pouring yourself a nice cold glass of orange juice, just think about how much more refreshing it could be if you knew you were also being paid a 5% dividend annually by one of America's top orange growers. Alico pays investors a dividend that yields in excess of 5%, which is juicy in today's market. What I really like about this high payout is that sometimes high dividend yields are the product of a stock falling heavily and the yield increasing that way.

  • AT&T’s Spinoff Was a Long Time Coming. For Investors, It Was Worth the Wait.

    AT&T has officially closed the book on a tumultuous phase of its nearly 150-year history, with its foray into the media business finally over. On April 8, the company officially spun off Warner Bros. and completed the media group’s subsequent merger with Discovery. Investors now have a pair of inexpensive stocks to consider: The leaner AT&T (ticker: T), focused on competing in the U.S. wireless and home broadband markets, and the streaming-centered entertainment company Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD).

  • ‘Sell in May and Go Away’ Could Be the Best Strategy This Year

    Amid a Greek chorus of bad market news, investors should use seasonality to their advantage and be spectators to the drama this summer. Here’s how to play it.

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Ward Off Musk Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. adopted a measure that would shield it from hostile acquisition bids, taking steps to thwart billionaire Elon Musk’s unwelcome offer to take the company private and attempt to make it a bastion of free speech.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItCrypto Payments Frozen Across India, Hitting TradingTwitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Ward Off Musk Takeo

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Offer Massive Potential Gains

    Everyone is in the investing game to see strong returns - the bigger, the better. However, the prospect of pocketing huge gains usually comes with a caveat; the potential for higher returns is accompanied by added risk, that is just the natural order of things. For those wishing to venture onto risker paths, penny stocks are one route to go down. These are usually considered equities selling for less than $5, and as such, any small share gains can result in outsized returns. That said, there is

  • 10 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Stanley Druckenmiller

    In this article, we discuss the 10 technology stocks to buy now according to Stanley Druckenmiller. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Druckenmiller portfolio, go directly to 5 Technology Stocks to Buy Now According to Stanley Druckenmiller. Technology stocks have taken a beating in the past few months on the […]

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Energy Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

    Many investors find dividend stocks boring. After all, the best dividend-paying companies are generally mature businesses with stable growth, while growth stocks typically offer significantly higher gains. Oil and gas stocks tend to be volatile, thanks to their dependence on oil prices.

  • Cheap Thrills: Municipal Bonds Are Down So Much That They’re Buys Again

    As investors shun bonds, yields rise steeply and prices fall sharply, putting some tax-free municipals in the bargain basement.

  • Twitter Adopts ‘Poison Pill’ to Fend Off Elon Musk’s Takeover Bid

    The social media company's board approved a defensive move Friday, one day after Tesla's CEO offered to buy Twitter for $43 billion.