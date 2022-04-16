Great news for CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in CIRCOR International, Inc.'s (NYSE:CIR) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

CIRCOR International Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Chairman of the Board Helmuth Ludwig made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$65k worth of shares at a price of US$32.46 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$23.88. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months CIRCOR International insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.1% of CIRCOR International shares, worth about US$10m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About CIRCOR International Insiders?

The fact that there have been no CIRCOR International insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in CIRCOR International and their transactions don't cause us concern. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for CIRCOR International that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

