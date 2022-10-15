Great news for Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Citi Trends Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & Chief Merchandising Officer, Lisa Powell, for US$221k worth of shares, at about US$78.00 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$19.44. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 11.35k shares worth US$437k. On the other hand they divested 8.01k shares, for US$435k. Overall, Citi Trends insiders were net buyers during the last year. They paid about US$38.47 on average. I'd consider this a positive as it suggests insiders see value at around the current price. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At Citi Trends Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Citi Trends insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$129k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership Of Citi Trends

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 4.3% of Citi Trends shares, worth about US$6.8m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Citi Trends Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. On this analysis the only slight negative we see is the fairly low (overall) insider ownership; their transactions suggest that they are quite positive on Citi Trends stock. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Citi Trends (including 2 which can't be ignored).

