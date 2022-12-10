Great news for Cranswick plc (LON:CWK): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it happened in Cranswick plc's (LON:CWK) case, it's fantastic news for shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Cranswick Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CFO & Executive Director, Mark Bottomley, for UK£80k worth of shares, at about UK£29.97 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (UK£31.58). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 2.3% of Mark Bottomley's holding. Mark Bottomley was the only individual insider to sell over the last year.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 4.23k shares for UK£131k. But they sold 2.67k shares for UK£80k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Cranswick insiders. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Cranswick Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Cranswick. In total, insiders bought UK£90k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. That shows some optimism about the company's future.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 0.9% of Cranswick shares, worth about UK£16m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Cranswick Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Cranswick insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 1 warning sign with Cranswick and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

