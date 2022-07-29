Great news for DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At DUG Technology

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Executive Director Matthew Lamont bought AU$210k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.90 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.41). While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 633.87k shares worth AU$490k. But they sold 20.00k shares for AU$7.6k. In total, DUG Technology insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around AU$0.77. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insiders At DUG Technology Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some DUG Technology insider buying shares in the last three months. In total, insiders bought AU$48k worth of shares in that time. However, Independent Non-Executive Director Mark Puzey netted AU$7.6k for sales. While it's good to see the insider buying, the net amount bought isn't enough for us to gain much confidence from it.

Insider Ownership Of DUG Technology

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. DUG Technology insiders own 41% of the company, currently worth about AU$20m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At DUG Technology Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like DUG Technology insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for DUG Technology you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

