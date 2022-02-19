Great news for DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of DUG Technology Ltd (ASX:DUG), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

DUG Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD & Executive Director Matthew Lamont bought AU$210k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.90 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than AU$0.60 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While DUG Technology insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders at DUG Technology Have Bought Stock Recently

We saw some DUG Technology insider buying shares in the last three months. Independent Non-Executive Director Francesco Sciarrone shelled out AU$30k for shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. But in this case the amount purchased means the recent transaction may not be very meaningful on its own.

Insider Ownership of DUG Technology

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that DUG Technology insiders own 41% of the company, worth about AU$29m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About DUG Technology Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. Overall the buying isn't worth writing home about. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like DUG Technology insiders think the business has merit. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - DUG Technology has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

