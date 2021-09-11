Great news for The Food Revolution Group Limited (ASX:FOD): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in The Food Revolution Group Limited's (ASX:FOD) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

Food Revolution Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Matthew Bailey for AU$100k worth of shares, at about AU$0.035 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.025). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

Food Revolution Group insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Are Food Revolution Group Insiders Buying Or Selling?

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Food Revolution Group. Independent Director Jacqueline Phillips bought AU$11k worth of shares in that time. It's good to see the insider buying, as well as the lack of recent sellers. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Does Food Revolution Group Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Food Revolution Group insiders own about AU$6.9m worth of shares. That equates to 29% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Food Revolution Group Tell Us?

Our data shows a little insider buying, but no selling, in the last three months. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Food Revolution Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Food Revolution Group (of which 2 are potentially serious!) you should know about.

