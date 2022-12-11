Great news for Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Frontier Digital Ventures Limited (ASX:FDV), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Frontier Digital Ventures Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Non-Executive Chairman Anthony Klok made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$77k worth of shares at a price of AU$1.03 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.71). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Frontier Digital Ventures insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Frontier Digital Ventures insiders own about AU$28m worth of shares. That equates to 10% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Frontier Digital Ventures Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Frontier Digital Ventures insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Insiders own shares in Frontier Digital Ventures and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Frontier Digital Ventures. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Frontier Digital Ventures and we suggest you have a look.

