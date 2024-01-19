Great news, you’re a godparent – but what are you actually on the hook for?

On Harrods’ website, the world famous department store has a recommended selection of designer gifts for a Christening. The list includes a yellow gold single ‘Huggie’ earring for £2,065 and a rose gold and ceramic Bulgari bangle for £6,350.

While these may make memorable gifts, new godparents might feel like their money is better spent elsewhere.

There were 81,800 baptisms in the UK in 2022, down from 141,100 a decade ago. And while the Church offers advice for godparents through its website on how to support their godchildren on their spiritual journey, there is little on how to offer financial guidance.

Yet today, this is the part of the role many will think of first. What are you expected to give your godchild as a gift? Should you set them up with a high interest savings account, or are premium bonds the best way to show your commitment to them?

Telegraph Money looks at what the expectations are on modern-day godparents and the financial commitment you may be taking on.

What is expected of a godparent

Away from the church, those looking for guidance on how to approach the role could turn to an etiquette expert. Liz Wyse, of Debretts, says it is a tricky area to navigate.

“There are some exceptions but normally I think the expectation is that you will have some role in the child’s life and of course the one everyone cares about, that you will give gifts. It is taken as read that you will bring presents on their birthday and Christmas,” said Ms Wyse.

Her main advice is not to be afraid to communicate with the parents who have asked you to take on the role. Open communication, she said, is the key to good etiquette. Asking questions to clarify expectations is better than falling short through not knowing, she added.

However, Ms Wyse emphasised that the key is to be tactical. You don’t want whoever has asked you to think you are prevaricating or trying to get out of the role.

“You could say something like, ‘I am really honoured and it is a real compliment. But I am just interested in what your expectations are of what a godparent will bring to your family’”, she suggested.

Offer tangible help now

“Does anyone ever say no to the job?” joked Rosie Hooper, of wealth manager Quilter. “It is interesting as it can be a bit of a thankless task at times. No one ever sits down and says ‘shall we discuss whether you would like to be a godparent to my child?’ It is just assumed your reply will be yes. And although it’s what I always wanted, it won’t be what everyone wishes for.”

Ms Hooper is godmother to her best friend’s children and said the topic is often brought up among her friendship group. The approach she has taken is to help provide for the children now, rather than putting money away for them to use at a future date.

“I want to give them something tangible now. If my friend comes to me and says I think they need help with their maths at school I would prefer to help them with that now. I’d say ‘find a tutor and I will pay for them’ as I don’t want to scrimp when it comes to my godchildren.”

However, she added, you don’t necessarily have to go to these lengths as part of your obligations. Often it is about noticing areas parents may have missed in the day-to-day mix of their child’s life.

For example, if your godchild has a new hobby you can be the one to encourage them and possibly buy any additional equipment they need in order to pursue the activity.

Investing for the future

But in addition to gifts at birthdays or Christmas to enjoy at the time, some godparents may want to make a more permanent financial commitment. Giving a sum each year into a pot for the godchild to access at a future point is a popular approach, and there are different ways this can be done.

“Godparents are obviously under no obligation to give, but increasingly in the small number of queries I receive, there’s an increasing focus on investing rather than presents,” said Alexandra Loydon of law firm SJ Berwin.

What to do (or gift) as a godparent isn’t a question Loydon gets asked often from clients, she says, but when she does the same options come up; premium bonds, junior isas or whether it is worth putting money in alternative investments such as wine.

“The first thing is it depends on what you are trying to achieve with the money,” said Saisha Penny of Brooks Macdonald, an investment manager.

“The first thing to think about is control, do you want the child to have access at 18? The second thing is risk; are you comfortable taking investment risk or inflation risk in a savings account? Thirdly, how easy is the account or product to open?

“If it is too hard to open or pick an underlying investment (such as a stocks and shares Isa), will you ever get around to doing it?”

Lawrence Brady, of Saltus, a wealth manager, said if you are thinking of making a financial commitment to the child such as opening an account on their behalf, check with the parents first to find out what they already have covered.

For example, they may already have a pot for school fees and university, but would they appreciate you starting a savings account for a house deposit or extra-curricular activities?

Where to put your gifts

One of the safest options, he says, are premium bonds. Being government-backed the NS&I scheme offers an added level of security and can be a fun way to help children engage with money if they win on the draw.

Another popular choice is a junior Isa (Jisa), which the child can access when they turn 18. You can put up to £9,000 into a Jisa tax-free. However, only parents or guardians can open an account on behalf of a child, so while you can pay in, a godparent will need one to be set up first. It is then the parents who are able to make decisions about the account.

If you want to be able to set it up yourself and keep a level of control, a bare trust is a good off-the-shelf option that lets you make decisions about the money until control reverts to the godchild, usually when they turn 18.

However, if you want to add extra conditions, such as holding off giving access to the money until the child is older, you can look at establishing a discretionary trust. This is a more complicated process and may require legal advice, warned Jeremy Franks, of HSBC Global Private Banking.

As with all gifts, however, it is important to be aware of the potential tax implications, although there is relief available.

Mr Franks suggested one option could be section 21 of the Inheritance Tax Act, which contains the exemption for, among other things, making regular gifts into trust. If this is done out of income and leaves the transferor enough for their normal standard of living then it is likely to be IHT exempt.

But think about the long term, he warned. If you are taking a step such as committing a significant amount to your godchild’s pension be wary of relationship breakdown. Putting money somewhere where you retain control – such as a trust – for a number of years protects against the loss of a relationship with the child or family.

Finally, some may want to recognise a relationship with a godchild in their will. “If you have a godchild you want to leave money to, it can be worth ensuring that your will has been updated and you have added them in,” said Mr Brady. “Often I think the simplest things are the best.”

