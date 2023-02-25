Great news for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD): Insiders acquired stock in large numbers last year

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

New Gold Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Renaud Adams for CA$165k worth of shares, at about CA$1.65 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$1.21 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

New Gold insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around CA$1.10. It's great to see insiders putting their own cash into the company's stock, albeit at below the recent share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, New Gold insiders have about 0.4% of the stock, worth approximately CA$2.9m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At New Gold Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no New Gold insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if New Gold insiders bought more shares in the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in New Gold, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

